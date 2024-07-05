Zayn Malik dons ethnic ensembles by Manish Malhotra

In his latest interview, Zayn got candid about his music, life away from the city, and becoming a father.

Zayn Malik in Manish Malhotra’s traditional attire | Image credit: Zayn Malik | Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik sported traditional Indian outfits by the celebrated designer Manish Malhotra for a magazine cover shoot.

His first look featured a black sequined blazer with a black shirt and pants. The stunning jacket boasted silver sequin embellishment and notch lapel collars. Accessorising himself in statement rings and silver earnings, he effortlessly slayed the traditional yet contemporary attire.

For his second look, Zayn donned a green bandhgala velvet jacket featuring floral threadwork. The singer wore it with a matching silk shirt and velvet pants. A stylish watch, Christian Louboutin shoes, and earrings rounded off the look.

Lastly, he is seen doing a navy blue sherwani featuring a structured silhouette with statement shoulders and a knee-length hem. The highlight of this look is the exquisite hand-embroidered floral lace design in white, adding a touch of whimsy to the traditional attire.

Meanwhile, in his interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Zayn got candid about his music, life away from the city, and becoming a father.

Talking about his daughter Khai, with ex-Gigi Hadid, Zayn said, “Being a father has only inspired me and made me a better human. My daughter is my whole life and has given me purpose.”

The singer also talked about his style over the years. “I don’t care what section my clothes are from as long as they fit right, and I like them! I enjoy expressing myself through clothing. You don’t have to stay in one genre or limit yourself to a specific style. You can always switch it based on how you’re feeling and express yourself.”