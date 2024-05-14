  • Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Zayn Malik regrets leaving One Direction

The 31-year-old pop star now resides on a ranch in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and “enjoys” spending time with his furry friends.

Zayn Malik (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer Zayn Malik has opened up about his time in One Direction, saying that he regrets his “teen angst” while in the band.

In a May 8 interview with Zach Sang, the singer revealed he wished he appreciated that era more.

“The main thing that I always feel bad about when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough,” Malik said on the Zach Sang Show.

He added, “I feel like I just took things too seriously. I’m grateful that I’m able to be happier now. I can actually enjoy things and own my own perspective a bit. Like, glass half full versus it being half empty. That’s my choice.”

Malik continued, adding he “didn’t understand the importance of being happy” as the band’s fame rose to new heights.

“I had this teen angst thing going on — a chip on my shoulder. I was like, ‘It’s really cool to be moody as f*ck all the time.’ It’s not. You’re just a loser,” he said.

Malik was just 17 when he and members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson rose to fame with One Direction.

After four years with the group, Malik left the band in March 2015 to pursue his solo career.

A year later, the remaining members also called it quits.

The “Tu Hai Kahan” singer also talked about his daughter Khai, whom he co-parents with his ex Gigi Hadid, for bringing him “a whole fresh perspective on life”.

“She just makes me happier — I have so much love in me that I didn’t have before she was born,” he added. “She laughs all day. She wants to do the silliest things, and she gains so much excitement from it, you know?”

