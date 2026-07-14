Christopher Nolan says 'The Odyssey' achieved an IMAX breakthrough he dreamed of for years

Highlights

Nolan says filming with IMAX had been a long-held ambition, even before his first feature.

Traditional IMAX cameras were too noisy to capture dialogue on set.

IMAX engineers developed a soundproof camera housing for The Odyssey, allowing dialogue scenes to be filmed in the format.

Christopher Nolan has revealed that The Odyssey marks an IMAX milestone he had hoped to achieve long before making his first feature film. Speaking about the production, the Oscar-winning director said shooting entirely in IMAX had always been his ambition, but technical limitations meant it was out of reach for years.

The breakthrough came during the making of The Odyssey, with IMAX engineers developing new technology that addressed one of the format's biggest challenges.

Nolan's long-standing IMAX ambition

Nolan said he had dreamed of filming in IMAX even before releasing his debut feature. Throughout his career, he has steadily expanded his use of the large-format cameras, making them a defining part of films including The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer.

However, one major obstacle remained. Traditional IMAX film cameras are mechanically noisy, making it difficult to record clean dialogue during filming.

How The Odyssey changed things

To overcome that limitation, Nolan said the IMAX engineering team created a soundproof "blimp" system for the cameras. The housing significantly reduced the camera noise, allowing dialogue scenes to be filmed directly in IMAX without compromising on-screen performances.

The innovation means filmmakers can use IMAX cameras in scenes that previously would have required conventional film or digital cameras because of sound recording constraints.

A potential step forward for large-format filmmaking

The development could have implications beyond The Odyssey. If adopted more widely, the technology may enable directors to shoot more of their films entirely in IMAX, rather than reserving the format primarily for action sequences or visually spectacular moments.

For Nolan, whose films have consistently pushed the boundaries of large-format cinematography, the advance represents the fulfilment of a goal he says he had pursued since before the start of his directing career.