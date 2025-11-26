Deepika Padukone 82°E losses raise questions on celebrity-backed skincare business strategy

Highlights:

Skincare brand reports £1.05 million (₹12.26 crore) in 2025.

Revenue falls over 30% to £1.25 million (₹14.66 crore).

Marketing spend slashed to around £37,400 (₹4.4 crore) from £170,000 (₹20 crore)

Deepika continues big-film projects even as 82°E struggles.

Actor Deepika Padukone’s skincare label, 82°E, has hit another rough patch financially. Latest filings show the brand’s revenue dropped sharply while losses remain substantial. Management states that cost-cutting is ongoing, but so far the only silver lining is a smaller loss compared to last year.

Deepika Padukone 82°E posts heavy losses as luxury skincare brand struggles for footing Instagram/deepikapadukoneand82e.official





Why Deepika Padukone 82°E is struggling

82°E recorded a £1.05 million loss in 2024–25, down from roughly £1.97 million the year before (₹23 crore). Revenue dipped from around £1.81 million (₹21.21 crore) to £1.25 million (₹14.66 crore).

The brand runs under DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures. Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone are listed as directors.





How 82°E is trimming spending

Marketing took the biggest hit. Last year they spent roughly £170,500 (₹20 crore). This year it is down to £37,600 (₹4.4 crore). Total expenses dropped from £402,000 (₹47 crore) to under ~£222,000 (₹26 crore). Management statements say they are “continuously taking efforts to increase revenue [and] reduce expenses to ensure a profitable track record.”

Deepika Padukone 82\u00b0E posts heavy losses as luxury skincare brand struggles for footing Instagram/deepikapadukoneand82e.official





How fans and the market see 82°E

Launched in 2021, 82°E positioned itself as a luxury skincare brand with products starting around £25 (₹2,500). Social media buzz was high at launch, thanks to Deepika’s influence. Still, despite her following, the brand has not turned a profit. Kay Beauty, by contrast, keeps growing.





What is next for Deepika Padukone 82°E

Deepika is not slowing down elsewhere. She is lined up for King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, and a collaboration with Allu Arjun and director Atlee. While her film career continues to thrive, the business side of 82°E still has work to do.

Despite the losses, filings suggest the brand is not closing shop. The cutbacks may buy breathing room, but profitability is still a distant target. For now, Deepika seems focused on juggling both worlds, the big screen and the skincare counter.