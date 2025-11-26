Skip to content
Deepika Padukone 82°E losses raise questions on celebrity-backed skincare business strategy

Skincare brand struggles to stay afloat despite celebrity backing and cost-cutting measures while competitors continue growing.

Deepika Padukone 82°E posts heavy losses as luxury skincare brand struggles for footing

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Skincare brand reports £1.05 million (₹12.26 crore) in 2025.
  • Revenue falls over 30% to £1.25 million (₹14.66 crore).
  • Marketing spend slashed to around £37,400 (₹4.4 crore) from £170,000 (₹20 crore)
  • Deepika continues big-film projects even as 82°E struggles.

Actor Deepika Padukone’s skincare label, 82°E, has hit another rough patch financially. Latest filings show the brand’s revenue dropped sharply while losses remain substantial. Management states that cost-cutting is ongoing, but so far the only silver lining is a smaller loss compared to last year.

Why Deepika Padukone 82°E is struggling

82°E recorded a £1.05 million loss in 2024–25, down from roughly £1.97 million the year before (₹23 crore). Revenue dipped from around £1.81 million (₹21.21 crore) to £1.25 million (₹14.66 crore).

The brand runs under DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures. Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone are listed as directors.


How 82°E is trimming spending

Marketing took the biggest hit. Last year they spent roughly £170,500 (₹20 crore). This year it is down to £37,600 (₹4.4 crore). Total expenses dropped from £402,000 (₹47 crore) to under ~£222,000 (₹26 crore). Management statements say they are “continuously taking efforts to increase revenue [and] reduce expenses to ensure a profitable track record.”

How fans and the market see 82°E

Launched in 2021, 82°E positioned itself as a luxury skincare brand with products starting around £25 (₹2,500). Social media buzz was high at launch, thanks to Deepika’s influence. Still, despite her following, the brand has not turned a profit. Kay Beauty, by contrast, keeps growing.


What is next for Deepika Padukone 82°E

Deepika is not slowing down elsewhere. She is lined up for King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, and a collaboration with Allu Arjun and director Atlee. While her film career continues to thrive, the business side of 82°E still has work to do.

Despite the losses, filings suggest the brand is not closing shop. The cutbacks may buy breathing room, but profitability is still a distant target. For now, Deepika seems focused on juggling both worlds, the big screen and the skincare counter.

82°ecelebrity businesskay beautyluxury skincare branddeepika padukone

