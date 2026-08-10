Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji (right) speaks at the event

“Google can take you to the world, but Guru can connect you to yourself,” HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji told a major gathering of saints, devotees and families as revered spiritual leaders came together for a Sant Sansad at Sachkhand Nanak Dham (Darshan Darbar), Iver, on Sunday, 9 August.

Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President and Spiritual Head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, chaired the Sant Sansad, whose central theme was the rejuvenation of Indian culture and the transmission of spiritual values, family traditions and sanskar to younger generations.

The gathering was held under the spiritual leadership of Hazur Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji, spiritual successor of Sachkhand Nanak Dham, and HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder and Global Spiritual Leader of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK. Sanjay Giri, CEO of Network 10, compered the programme.

‘The next generation is the now generation’

Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji devoted much of his address to young people, saying they should not simply be blamed for becoming disconnected from culture.

“Our younger generation is the now generation, not the next generation,” he said, describing young people as the “real GDP of the world”.

He urged parents to communicate values through their own example rather than excessive preaching.

“Respect them… touch them with your own example,” he said, adding: “They are not careless; they are cared less.”

Speaking directly to the Indian diaspora, Swamiji said: “Be British where professional excellence is concerned, but stay Indian where domestic life is concerned.”

Sant Sansad Master Jasraj sharing his views Mahesh Liloriya

Google, Guru and the ‘inner net’

Swamiji repeatedly used the language of technology to explain the relevance of spiritual wisdom.

“Google can teach you about the world, but Guru can teach you about yourself,” he said, later summing it up as: “Google is great, but Guru is divine.”

He said technology and spirituality should complement each other.

The internet connects people with the world, he said, but people should also develop their “inner net”.

Referring to science and spirituality, Swamiji said: “For outer space you need science; for inner space you need spirituality.”

He also urged people not to confuse speed with direction.

“You need speed, but at the same time you need direction,” he said, comparing the Guru to a spiritual GPS that helps a person stay on the right path.

“Set the goal; the role will be set,” he added.

Swamiji also said: “Expectation is the mother of frustration, and acceptance is the mother of joy and peace.”

From Facebook to ‘face your book’

Turning again to modern life, Swamiji said there was nothing wrong with social media.

“Go on Facebook — nothing wrong in it,” he said. “But at the end of the day, face your book.”

People may spend their lives building a digital “profile”, he said, but what ultimately matters is the “file” created through their deeds and conduct.

Reflecting on cultural transmission, Swamiji said that one illuminated life could inspire countless others.

“Thousands of extinguished lamps cannot light even one lamp, but one illuminated lamp can bring light into millions of hearts.”

He also warmly praised young Jasraj, who spoke during the Sant Sansad, as an example of values reaching the next generation.

Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji (right) speaks at the event

Saints call for Swadhyay, sanskar and stronger cultural education

The wider Sant Sansad echoed the same concern about cultural continuity.

H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji said people often search for happiness in the outside world when true happiness lies within. He said that while the world is pursuing AI — Artificial Intelligence — it should not forget DI, Divine Intelligence, and GI, the intelligence and wisdom received through the Guru.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Ji Maharaj, Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Haridwar, stressed Swadhyay — self-study and introspection.

Jagadguru Swami Chakrapani Nand Giri Ji Maharaj, National President of Sant Mahasabha and Hindu Mahasabha, described the Sant Sansad as a “booster” for culture and values.

Pujya Shri Devendra Brahmachari Ji described Swadhyay as one of the greatest forms of tapasya and said culture must be passed to the next generation wherever Indians live.

Pujya Shri Pandokhar Sarkar Ji Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of Pandokhar Dham, Datia, emphasised devotion and dedication to the Guru.

Pujya S.P. Swami of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Gadhada, stressed devotion to Guru and God as a foundation of Sanatan culture.

Mahant Shri Rishishwaranand Ji Maharaj, Head of Chetan Jyoti Ashram, Haridwar, called for strong Gurukuls to educate children while keeping them rooted in Indian values.

Swami Niranjan Maharaj, Purusharth Ashram Sewa Trust, Haridwar, said the mother is the first Guru, extending that reverence to Mother Earth and nature.

Shrimahant Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of Shree Dudheshwar Nath Mahadev Math Mandir, Ghaziabad, and President of Delhi Sant Mahamandal, stressed sanskar, discipline and the role of the Guru.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dr Umakantanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Juna Akhada Haridwar and Shashwatam Foundation Mauritius, asked people to reflect: “What were we, what are we, and what will we become?”

Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Ji Maharaj, Founder and Head of International Sadguru Foundation and Peethadhishwar of Shree Datta Padmanabh Peeth, Goa, said God must remain at the centre if Indian culture is to be rejuvenated.

Mahant Shri Bhupendra Giri Ji Maharaj of Rishikesh described the congregation of saints as a rare opportunity and said society must do more to pass moral values to the present generation.

Also present were Mahant Shri Batuk Giri Ji Maharaj of Atal Ashram, Surat; Gurumata Brahmidevi Ji of Shree Datta Padmanabh Peeth, Goa, and other revered saints.

Young participants, including Master Jasraj, Khushi and Shivani, also shared their views.

Sant Sansad- Deep Prajjawalan Mahesh Liloriya

Divine Darbar spreads message of faith and oneness

Before the Sant Sansad, devotees attended the Divine Darbar of Hazur Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji. Hazur Maharaj urged devotees to maintain faith in the Divine, remember God every day and recognise that humanity is ultimately part of one Divine source.

Bob Blackman CBE MP attended as Guest of Honour. Ravi Sharma compered the Divine Darbar.

Final Sant Sansad in Harrow on 14 August

The Iver gathering was the third in the UK Sant Sansad series, following Dudley, Birmingham, on 7 August and City Pavilion, Ilford, on 8 August.

The series will culminate with the final Sant Sansad at Harrow Leisure Centre on Friday, 14 August, as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK.

The series is being organised by International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK, Sachkhand Nanak Dham London and Network 10, with Asian Media Group — Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat — and Sanskar TV as media partners.