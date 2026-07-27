Europe's first purpose-built Hindu crematorium opens in Denham

A FORMAL inauguration of Europe’s first purpose-built ‘Om Crematorium’, constructed according to Hindu, Jain, and Sikh traditions by the Anupam Mission, took place last Saturday (18), in the sacred presence of Sant Bhagwant Sahebji Jashbhai.

Several prominent personalities, including MPs, peers, community and faith leaders, attended. Among them were Vaishnavacharya Goswami Shri Vrajraj kumar Mahodayashri, Bhagwat Kathakar Shri Bhupendrabhai Pandya, Yogacharya Shri Rudranshji Maharaj, Lord Dolar Pop at, Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Lord Krish Raval, MPs Bob Blackman, Shivani Raja, and Barry Gardiner, former MP Keith Vaz, and ISKCON UK’s Shri Vishakha Devi Dasiji.

The ceremony commenced in the main hall of the Om Crematorium, where Pujya Sahebji, Vaishnavacharya Shri Vrajrajkumar Mahodayashri, and other dignitaries lit the ceremonial lamp and per formed the inauguration rituals accompanied by Vedic chanting and the breaking of a sacred coconut.

Spiritual leaders, parliamentarians and supporters on stage Kamal Rao

The event was broadcast live on a large LED screen in the main assembly hall, which also featured video blessings from Yogacharya Shri Ramdevji Maharaj.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Vallabhacharya Vrajraj Mahodayaji described as historic the creation of the Om Crematorium. He paid tribute to Pujya Sahebji’s vision of uniting communities for the project. He noted that while two burners were initially planned, arrangements are now being made for a third to prevent waiting lists.

Pujya Jashbhai Saheb emphasised that Anupam Mission’s grounds in Europe have now become as sacred as Varanasi in north India, ensuring liberation for those cremated there.

Devotees watch the proceedings Kamal Rao

He said crematorium was a symbol of Indian culture, spiritual tradition and ser vice. Underscoring the significance of the project for Indian communities in Eu rope, Pujya Jashbhai Saheb acknowledged the key donors who contributed to the cause.

He noted that the first pledge call came from Bhikhu Patel and Vijay Patel of Way made, followed by crucial contributions from Rupin Vadera, Shantibhai, Ramesh Kansagra, Kishorbhai, the Gokal family, Shamjibhai, Pradip Dhamecha, and Ajaybhai Gokani.

He also expressed gratitude to Lord Popat and Bob Blackman for their support.

Emphasising cultural identity and unity, Pujya Jashbhai Saheb said while individuals may belong to various groups, like Vaishnavism or Swaminarayan, their foundational identity remains Hindu. He urged families to instill strong values in children by maintaining ties with spiritual institutions and preserving their moth er tongue, warning that losing the Gujarati language would lead to a loss of cultural heritage.

Prayers before the deity idols Kamal Rao

Reaffirming the timeless nature of Sanatan Dharma, he noted that despite facing numerous historical challenges, the faith has remained unshakable and called upon the community to stay united to uphold its pride.

The event opened with a warm welcome to all guests, led by Satishbhai Chatwani, who delivered the welcome address, expressing gratitude to the donors, professionals, and well-wishers who helped realise the project. He extended special thanks to Ian Mercadal, whose company has managed crematorium operations in the UK for over 40 years and has been awarded the contract to operate the Om Crematorium.

Recalling the political and community journey behind the initiative, Lord Popat reflected on the long movement to establish a purpose-built Hindu crematorium in the UK.

Faith leaders process to the hall Kamal Rao

Pradip Dhamecha of Dhamecha Cash and Carry, a key donor and active lead in the execution, noted that transforming the site from an empty plot in October 2025 to a fully realised facility in such a short span was a remarkable feat, expressing confidence in its complete operationalisation by November this year.

Lord Jitesh Gadhia, who played a vital role during the planning appeal hearings, described the establishment of the crematorium as a monumental achievement reflecting the soul’s journey. He noted that final rites are a sacred transition rather than a mere ritual, recalling three decades of discussions surrounding a purpose-built Hindu crematorium, including talks he held with former chancellor George Osborne in 2015.

Barry Gardiner with a guest Kamal Rao

MP for Harrow East, Bob Blackman, highlighted the persistent efforts by various community leaders and politicians to bring the vision to life. He recalled his confidence during the planning application and appeal stages. He also noted that the ongoing effort for the Bharat Hindu Samaj Temple in Peterborough.

Former Leicester East MP Keith Vaz described the day as unforgettable, praising Satish Chatwani for his tireless work, the donors for their immense generosity, and MPs Barry Gardiner and Bob Black man for their support.

The event concluded with the spiritual leaders presenting mementos to honour the donors, social leaders, organisations, and professional partners who contributed to the realisation of the Om Crematorium.