Mahavir Foundation celebrates 14th Pratishtha Mahotsav

Mahavir Foundation marked the 14th anniversary of its Pratishtha Mahotsav with a spectacular cultural celebration on Saturday (27), bringing together hundreds of devotees and visitors over five days in a vibrant display of faith, culture and community spirit.

The main celebration, held at JF School Kenton, featured a colourful cultural programme with almost 100 performers, ranging from toddlers to senior members, with an especially strong participation from children and young people. Performances by the Pathshala students, Yuva and Youth Wings, Ladies Wing and Mahavir Mandal reflected Jain values, heritage and devotion, earning repeated applause from the packed audience.

Mahavir Foundation Committee on stage. L–R: Chandrakant Shah, Kalpana Shah, Mukesh Kapashi, Niraj Sutaria, Radha Vora, Kirit Mehta, Rajen Shah and Rajkumar Shah. Mahesh Liloriya

A particularly emotional moment came when the entire audience rose for a standing ovation in recognition of the tireless leadership and dedicated service of Mahavir Foundation President Niraj Sutaria. The applause acknowledged his efforts in strengthening the Foundation, expanding membership to record levels, engaging young families and the next generation, and promoting a long-term vision for a larger place of worship and greater recognition for the Jain community.

Dignitaries on stage. L–R: Gopaljit Singh Bhachu, Jaysukh Mehta BEM, Cllr Muhammed Butt, Krupesh Hirani AM, Gareth Thomas MP, Niraj Sutaria, Mayor of Harrow Cllr Yogesh Teli and Dr Mehool Sanghrajka MBE. Mahesh Liloriya

Addressing the gathering, President Niraj Sutaria said the Foundation's growth was "not merely an increase in numbers, but a reflection of growing love for our faith, our values and our community."

Sutaria also shared his vision of building a grand Shikharbandhi Derasar that would serve future generations while becoming a centre for spiritual learning, cultural values and community unity. He also proposed an ambitious civic initiative to give new recognition to Kenton Road.

Among the chief guests, Gareth Thomas MP praised the remarkable growth of Mahavir Foundation and expressed his support for the Foundation's plans to build a bigger temple in Harrow. He stated that he would work with Harrow and Brent councils to help make the vision a reality.

Thomas also urged the community to support his campaign for direct flights between Heathrow and Ahmedabad, encouraging devotees to join his petition, saying the growing Gujarati community deserved easier connectivity with Gujarat.

A section of the audience enjoying the cultural celebrations during the 14th Pratishtha Mahotsav. Mahesh Liloriya

Mayor of Harrow Cllr Yogesh Teli congratulated Mahavir Foundation for bringing together generations through faith, culture and community service, while Krupesh Hirani AM and Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council, assured the gathering of their continued support for the Foundation's future initiatives.

Other distinguished guests included Gopaljit Singh Bhachu, Chair of Harrow Interfaith, Dr Mehool Sanghrajka MBE, Jaysukhbhai Mehta BEM, together with numerous faith leaders, community representatives and dignitaries.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Vice President Mukesh Kapashi.

With this year's theme, "Friendship," the 14th Pratishtha Mahotsav once again demonstrated Mahavir Foundation's continuing commitment to promoting Jain values of Ahimsa, compassion, peace, service and unity, while inspiring greater participation from younger generations and strengthening community engagement across the United Kingdom.