Historic Soma Yagna concludes in London

The sacred fire of the Viraat Aptavajapeya Mahasomayagna 2026 was ceremonially concluded on 21 (Sunday) with a grand Purnahuti, marking the successful completion of an eight-day Vedic celebration that brought one of Hinduism’s most ancient and revered traditions to the heart of London.

Held from June 14 to 21 at the grounds of the Swaminarayan Temple, Stanmore, the Mahasomayagna attracted devotees, spiritual seekers and families from across the United Kingdom and Europe. The event was organised by Unity in Divinity UK and featured daily Vedic rituals, devotional programmes, cultural activities and spiritual discourses.

The concluding day witnessed the final offerings into the sacred fire, accompanied by Vedic chanting, prayers for universal peace and the participation of hundreds of devotees who gathered to receive blessings during the Purnahuti ceremony. The event brought together members of different generations and backgrounds, reflecting the universal message of harmony and collective wellbeing that lies at the heart of the Soma Yagna tradition.

The Mahasomayagna was conducted under the divine guidance of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee P.P. Goswami Acharya 108 Dr Shri Gokulotsavji Maharajshri, together with Acharya Shri Vrajotsavji Mahodayashri and Acharya Shri Umangraiji. Their presence transformed the event into a rare spiritual gathering, offering devotees an opportunity to engage directly with a living Vedic tradition that has been preserved through generations.

Throughout the eight days, the programme included sacred ceremonies such as Shree Purshottam Shashtra Mahayagna, Nav Grah Shanti Yagna, Vishnu Gopal Maha Yagnas, Tulsi Vivah, Nand Mahotsav, Rath Yatra and numerous Manoraths dedicated to devotion, gratitude and spiritual upliftment.

Speaking during the event, Acharya Shri Gokulotsavji Maharajshri explained that the Soma Yagna is far more than a ritual. He described it as a sacred offering that nurtures harmony between humanity, nature and the divine. Rooted in the Vedas and preserved for millennia, the Yagna seeks to invoke blessings for the wellbeing of all living beings while reminding society of the importance of maintaining balance, righteousness and gratitude.

Soma Yagna Mahesh Liloriya

In a special interaction with devotees, the Acharyas explained that the Soma Yagna centres around sacred offerings, Vedic mantras and the participation of highly trained Vedic priests known as Ritviks. Through the combined power of sacred sound, fire and intention, the ceremony aims to promote peace, prosperity, inner purification and spiritual awakening.

Serving as the Yagna Acharya for the London ceremony, Acharya Shri Vrajotsavji Mahodayashri emphasised that the deeper purpose of the Yagna lies in cultivating inner clarity, steadiness and collective responsibility.

"In today's fast-paced world, people are seeking peace and meaning. The Soma Yagna reminds us that true wellbeing begins within. It encourages gratitude, self-discipline and harmony with the natural order of life," he said.

As the sacred fire was finally offered its concluding prayers during the Purnahuti, devotees departed with a renewed sense of spiritual purpose and gratitude.