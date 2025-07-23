Skip to content
 
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar visits Harrow’s Siddhashram, hails it as a beacon of Dharma and humanity

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaJul 23, 2025

Pujya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji, better known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, visited the Siddhashram Community Hub at Harrow on 22 July 2025. He was warmly welcomed by His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji, the founder of Siddhashram UK, along with a distinguished gathering of saints, interfaith leaders, philanthropists, and devotees from across the country.

Addressing the assembly, Bageshwar Sarkar recalled HH Guruji’s decades of tireless efforts to uphold and promote Sanatan Dharma in the United Kingdom.

“Back in the 1990s, when very few were carrying the flame of Sanatan Dharma on foreign soil, Guruji was already nurturing Indian culture and values in this land. Saints bring not just words, but the fragrance of morality, compassion, and tradition wherever they go,” he said.

Describing his bond with HH Guruji, he added, “He is like a deep-sea diver, bringing rare pearls from the ocean of spiritual wisdom. He invites saints from India to the UK, some like me. Though we are two bodies, we share the same soul.”

Calling the Siddhashram Community Hub a centre of spiritual service, he said it would not only uphold Indian traditions but also serve humanity at large.

Grand Satsang at Wembley Arena Announced for 2026

HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji, addressing the gathering, described Bageshwar Sarkar as a saint with remarkable spiritual clarity and reach.

  

“He is a guiding force for millions, especially the youth. Siddhashram is honoured by his presence. We are proud to announce that a large-scale Satsang with him will be organised by Siddhashram next year at Wembley Arena, uniting devotees across the UK and Europe,” Guruji said.

Traditional welcome and devotional spirit

The programme began with traditional Indian rituals. Samjibhai Patel honoured Bageshwar Sarkar with Tilak, Garland, and a Shawl, followed by Krishnaben Pujara who also presented a shawl. A touching moment came when Hemani Dave tied a sacred Rakhi to the visiting saint, symbolising sisterly affection. A special mention was also made of Mr. Manoj Tyagi, CEO of Sanskar TV, who was recognised for his pivotal role in promoting dharmic culture.

