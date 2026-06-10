Senior Swaminarayan saint meets diplomats and scholars during UK visit

Param Pujya Sadguru Shastri Shri Madhavpriyadasji Swami of the Vadtal Gadi, part of the original Swaminarayan Sampraday, visited the residence of Professor Kishan Devani BEM, where a Thal Utsav, a ceremonial offering of food to deities, and a devotional assembly were held.

The event drew several distinguished guests, including Malawi's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Thomas Bisika, and Shaunaka Rishi Das, founder-director of the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies.

During the visit, Madhavpriyadasji Swami offered prayers at the family's home shrine and blessed members of the Devani family and other devotees in attendance.

The gathering also provided a platform for discussions on global peace, education and the role of spiritual values in contemporary society, according to organisers. The conversations involved the Swami, High Commissioner Bisika and Shaunaka Rishi Das.

Professor Devani, a long-standing devotee of the Vadtal Gadi within the Swaminarayan Sampraday and a well-known figure in Britain's public and community life, described the occasion as a significant moment for his family.

"It is an absolute privilege and a moment of supreme fortune for my family and me that Pujya Swamiji sanctified our home with his holy steps, and that eminent British and international dignitaries gathered together to take part in the Lord's Thal," he said.

Organisers said the event highlighted the growing visibility of Hindu traditions in Britain and reflected the continuing engagement between faith communities, academic institutions and diplomatic representatives.

The Swaminarayan Sampraday, one of the major Hindu traditions with roots in Gujarat, has a substantial presence in the United Kingdom, where its temples and community organisations play an active role in religious, cultural and charitable activities.