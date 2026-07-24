Johnny Depp lost two major franchises before disappearing from Hollywood

Highlights

Johnny Depp will play Ebenezer Scrooge in Paramount Pictures' Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

The role comes after an eight-year gap from leading a major Hollywood studio film.

During that period, Depp lost two of Hollywood's biggest franchises before rebuilding his career through independent and European productions.

Johnny Depp's casting as Ebenezer Scrooge in Paramount Pictures' Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol marks a significant moment in a career that took an unexpected turn after he exited two of Hollywood's biggest film franchises.

Although Depp continued acting over the past eight years, his work largely shifted away from major studio productions following his departures from Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean. His latest role signals a new chapter with a Hollywood studio after years spent working elsewhere.

How Depp's franchise era came to an end

For more than a decade, Depp was one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, led by his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series and later as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts films.

His career changed following legal disputes with former wife Amber Heard. In 2020, after losing a UK libel case against The Sun, Warner Bros. asked Depp to step down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, with Mads Mikkelsen later taking over the role of Grindelwald.

At the same time, Disney showed no indication that Depp would return as Captain Jack Sparrow, bringing his association with another blockbuster franchise to a close.

Building a career beyond Hollywood

Despite his reduced presence in mainstream studio films, Depp continued working internationally.

He portrayed King Louis XV in the French historical drama Jeanne du Barry, which opened the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, before directing Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness, a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

These projects reflected a shift towards European and independent filmmaking while Hollywood studios largely remained absent from his career.

Depp's next major project sees him reunite with a Hollywood studio through Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, directed by Ti West.

The horror-fantasy adaptation of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella reimagines the classic tale with supernatural elements. Depp leads an ensemble cast that includes Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Daisy Ridley as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit.

Comic-Con appearance surprises fans

Hours after Paramount announced the film, Depp surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con by appearing in full costume as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Dressed in a top hat and overcoat, he emerged from a mock "Scrooge and Marley" storefront, staying in character as he greeted the crowd.

"Do you have jobs? It seems as though you have so much spare time. Why are you here?" he quipped before ending the appearance with Scrooge's trademark "Humbug!"

The appearance offered audiences their first look at Depp's interpretation of the iconic Dickens character ahead of the film's theatrical release on November 13.