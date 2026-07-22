Charli XCX directs Vincent Cassel in 'Camera' while reflecting on her future

Highlights

Charli XCX's new track Camera sees the singer reflect on her future in music and acting.

The song arrives days before the release of her album Music, Fashion, Film.

The accompanying video stars French actor Vincent Cassel, but the lyrics offer a more personal glimpse into Charli's mindset.

Charli XCX has given fans a more personal look into her state of mind with Camera, the latest single from her upcoming album Music, Fashion, Film.

While the accompanying music video has attracted attention for featuring French actor Vincent Cassel, the song itself centres on Charli's reflections on fame, creativity and the direction of her career. Throughout the track, she questions whether she still wants to make music and considers what life beyond pop stardom could look like.

The lyrics also touch on acting, an industry Charli has become increasingly involved in through a growing list of film projects.

A departure from the 'Brat' era

Unlike the high-energy club sound that defined Brat, Camera takes a more restrained and reflective approach. Rather than celebrating confidence and chaos, the song focuses on uncertainty, identity and the pressure of being constantly watched.

The introspective tone has prompted fans to view the track as one of Charli's most vulnerable releases to date, with the singer openly exploring the doubts that can accompany a career in the spotlight.

A cinematic visual with Vincent Cassel

The music video, directed by Charli's longtime collaborator Aidan Zamiri, stars Vincent Cassel as an actor attempting to complete a dramatic film scene while everything around him goes wrong. Charli appears briefly as the film's director, reinforcing the cinematic theme that runs through the album.

Although the visual embraces Hollywood-style storytelling, it is the song's lyrics that reveal the emotional core of Camera.

Ahead of 'Music, Fashion, Film'

Camera follows previously released singles Rock Music, SS26 and Wink Wink, building anticipation for Music, Fashion,Film, which is due for release on 24 July.

Speaking recently about the record, Charli dismissed suggestions that it was intended to be a rock album, saying she has never approached music through strict genre labels. Instead, she described the project as a natural collaboration with longtime producers A.G. Cook and Finn Keane.

With Camera, Charli shifts the focus from spectacle to self-reflection, offering listeners a candid glimpse into the questions she is asking herself as she enters the next chapter of her career.