4 immersive experiences to explore on AR Rahman's new Apple Vision Pro app

Highlights

ARR Immersive launches on Apple Vision Pro on July 22.

The app combines Le Musk, exclusive dance performances and live concert footage.

More immersive experiences are already in development.

A.R. Rahman is bringing decades of music and storytelling into the world of spatial computing with the launch of ARR Immersive. Available on Apple Vision Pro from July 22, the app is designed to let audiences experience his work in a more immersive format rather than through a traditional screen.

Here's what users can expect when they step inside the app.

1. A new way to experience Le Musk

One of the biggest attractions is Le Musk, Rahman's 360-degree virtual reality film, which first premiered at the Cannes XR Festival. Rather than simply making the original film available, the team has re-edited it specifically for Apple Vision Pro, adapting it to the headset's spatial viewing capabilities.

The updated version is intended to place viewers inside the experience, allowing them to explore the film in a format that differs from a conventional cinema screening. For fans who missed its original XR release, the app offers another opportunity to experience one of Rahman's most ambitious storytelling projects.

2. Exclusive Kathak performances created for the platform

The app also features three original Kathak performances produced exclusively for ARR Immersive. These performances combine Western classical compositions with Indian classical dance, bringing together two artistic traditions in an immersive setting.

The performances feature dancers Pranith AP, Palak Chauhan and Mudra IV, while the choreography has been created by Shrita Baskar. Unlike archived stage recordings, these pieces have been developed specifically as part of the app's launch content.

3. Front-row access through ARR Live

Concerts form another major section of the platform through ARR Live, which brings together footage from Rahman's live performances.

While the app does not recreate complete concerts, this dedicated section is designed to showcase moments from his stage performances in a format tailored for Apple Vision Pro. It adds a live music element alongside the app's film and dance experiences.

4. More immersive projects are already on the way

The launch version of ARR Immersive is only the beginning. Rahman's team has confirmed that additional content is already in production and will be released through future updates.

Although specific projects have not yet been announced, the planned additions suggest the platform will continue to grow beyond its initial offering of Le Musk, Kathak performances and concert footage.

The ARR Immersive app is available on the Apple App Store for Apple Vision Pro from July 22, with a Meta Quest release planned for a later date.