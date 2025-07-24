Mukesh Ambani, Anant and Radhika visit BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in London

MUKESH AMBANI, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in London on July 13, along with his youngest son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law radhika merchant.
The visit took place a day after Anant and Radhika celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 12.
Images shared on social media showed the three offering prayers and seeking blessings at the temple, also known as the Neasden Temple.
The temple posted on Instagram: “It was a pleasure to welcome Shri Mukesh, Shri Anant and Shrimati Radhika Ambani to Neasden Temple. They visited seeking darshan and blessings on the occasion of Anant and Radhika’s first wedding anniversary – a devout moment of faith, family, and gratitude.”
The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, inaugurated in 1995 by Swami Maharaj, was hand-carved in India using Italian Carrara and Indian Ambaji marble along with Bulgarian limestone before being assembled in London. It is a prominent Hindu place of worship and a noted architectural site in the UK.