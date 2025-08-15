Skip to content
ICC's Jay Shah, Sanjog Gupta visit BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

​Jay Shah

Jay Shah said, 'This Mandir is not just historic and iconic, it is the essence of harmony.'

By Eastern EyeAug 15, 2025
ABU DHABI’s BAPS Hindu Mandir hosted International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta on August 14, 2025.

During the visit, they toured the temple and spoke about their impressions. Jay Shah said, “This Mandir is not just historic and iconic, it is the essence of harmony. It is a message that our world needs, more now than ever.”

BAPS Hindu Mandir shared the visit on Instagram, saying the two were “overwhelmed by the Mandir’s architectural beauty, intricacy and spiritual serenity” and described it as “a symbol of unity and timeless humanity.”

