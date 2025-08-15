ICC's Jay Shah, Sanjog Gupta visit BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI’s BAPS Hindu Mandir hosted International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta on August 14, 2025.
During the visit, they toured the temple and spoke about their impressions. Jay Shah said, “This Mandir is not just historic and iconic, it is the essence of harmony. It is a message that our world needs, more now than ever.”
BAPS Hindu Mandir shared the visit on Instagram, saying the two were “overwhelmed by the Mandir’s architectural beauty, intricacy and spiritual serenity” and described it as “a symbol of unity and timeless humanity.”