Sir Clive Alderton sealed royal reproachment with the Hindujas

Many tributes have been paid to Sir Clive Alderton who has announced he will soon be stepping down as the principal private secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Commenting on his proposed departure in May next year when Sir Clive will turn 60, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “I know Their Majesties are deeply grateful to Sir Clive for his tireless support and wise counsel over the years, and for the enduring loyalty that will ensure a smooth transition to his successor.”

Sir Clive, who joined the Royal household 20 years, is credited with ensuring a smooth succession for the Prince of Wales after the Queen died, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022.

Sir Clive, who was considered Charles’s “right-hand man”, said in a message to staff: “It has been the greatest imaginable honour to serve the King and Queen in my present role through such historic times and with unforgettable humour along the way. That support will continue, in a less formal capacity, for all of my life.”

News of his departure has received widespread coverage in the British media.

However, from the British Asian point of view, perhaps his most important achievement has been missed out.

He made sure that despite all the pressures on his time, Charles could keep in close contact with the British Asian community.

As the royal “gatekeeper”, he helped in ensuring that King Charles and the Hindujas, probably the premier Indian business dynasty in the land, could establish a relationship of trust.

In October 2022, for example, Sir Clive attended the Hinduja Diwali party at the family’s chandelier-lit marble mansion in Carlton House Terrace. He did so on behalf of Charles who had just taken over as the monarch.

Sir Clive strolled down The Mall the short distance from Buckingham Palace with a message from King Charles III.

Some of the guests had come on from 10, Downing Street, after Rishi Sunak had hosted a Diwali party on his first full day as Prime Minister.

As Gopi Hinduja looked on, flanked by his younger brothers, Prakash and Ashok, who had come from their homes in Geneva and Mumbai respectively – the eldest, Srichand (“SP”), was too unwell to attend – Baroness Sandip Verma acted as mistress of ceremonies and invited Sir Clive to “deliver the message” from the King.

Thanking Gopi, “dear friend, dear neighbour” for his hospitality, Sir Clive was commendably brief: “All I wanted to do on behalf of His Majesty is to wish everyone in the room a very Happy Diwali. It is a community that the king has cared about for many, many years and spent a great deal of time and energy working in this country and around the world to bring communities together. And ‘GP’ (as Gopi Parmanand Hinduja is universally known) has done that so brilliantly this evening, bringing so many different communities into this wonderful house. So again, on behalf of the King, I would simply say a very Happy Diwali to all.”

He was given a silver statue of Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth and prosperity, as were all other dignitaries.

Lord Jitesh Gadhia, chair of the Board of Trustees for the British Asian Trust, a charity close to the King’s heart, told Eastern Eye: “Sir Clive Alderton has served the Crown with exceptional distinction, integrity and quiet wisdom for over two decades. Throughout his career, he has exemplified the very highest standards of public service, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and all those who have had the privilege of working with him.

“I have been especially grateful for Sir Clive’s genuine willingness to engage with Britain’s diverse communities, including the British Asian community. He has always understood the importance of ensuring that every part of our society feels recognised, valued and connected to our national institutions. His openness, humility and thoughtful approach have helped build trust and strengthen those relationships.”

Sir Clive Alderton, Baroness Sandip Verma and Nadhim Zahawi at Hinduja Diwali party on 31 October 2022 Amit Roy

Gadhia added: “Sir Clive leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of service to His Majesty The King and the Royal Household. He will leave very big shoes to fill, and his successor will inherit a role shaped by his professionalism, sound judgement and unwavering commitment to duty. I wish Sir Clive and his family every happiness in retirement, with my sincere thanks for all that he has done for our country.”

SP died, aged 87, in London on 17 May 2023. Gopi passed away on 4 November last year, also in London, at the age of 85.

As a mark of respect to them, there will be a moratorium of Hinduja Diwali parties until, at least, 2028.

There was a time when government ministers thought it prudent not to be photographed at Hinduja events. That was after the 2001 row over British passports for SP and GP which led to the resignation of Peter Mandelson, who was then Northern Ireland secretary in Tony Blair’s cabinet.

But by and by the UK government and the British royal family realised that they could not cut out the Hindujas if they wanted to strengthen trade and business relations with India.

Sir Clive sealed the reproachment by turning up at the Hinduja Diwali party in 2022 on behalf of the King.

The British establishment realised that UK prime ministers might come and go but the influence of the Hindujas has endured over the years.

Guests at the Hinduja Diwali party in 2022 included politicians from all the three main political parties, represented by Nadhim Zahawi, then the Conservative party chairman, the Labour mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, foreign office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad and the Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey. Out of the 48 countries in which the Hindujas do business, 22 were represented by their ambassadors or high commissioners, including Saida Muna Tasneem from Bangladesh.

The fact that the King was Christian, the Prime Minister was Hindu and the mayor of London was Muslim reminded Gopi of the most successful Bollywood blockbuster of 1977 – Amar, Akbar, Anthony.

The film’s theme of religious tolerance was stressed by others, with the mayor light-heartedly expressing his wish to make a sequel, Amar, Akbar, Anthony II, with help from Buckingham Palace.

Gopi spoke of what Diwali meant to him: “Diwali is a festival of light, but there is a lot of depth in Diwali. Everyone prays to the Goddess Lakshmi for money, but I don’t believe in money. Wealth is nothing. Wealth is something you give away and get blessings from people – that is real wealth.”

The theme of unity among members of different faiths was taken up by Zahawi, who marvelled that “the boy from Baghdad”, as he called himself, was now Conservative party chairman.

“You couldn’t script this, that on the day of Diwali, the festival of lights, we would have Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” said Zahawi.

He said that 10, Downing Street, had been flower decked and lit up for Diwali “but I have to say you have beaten us to it with the decoration of this extraordinary mansion. And of course, the lights on the outside have to take the Olympic gold for Diwali this year.”

Zahawi has since joined Reform.

The mayor also appealed for unity across religions.

Sadiq, now a peer, said: “It sends a powerful message about a wonderful, wonderful country that you can have the Prime Minister and the King agreed on the importance of shared values, agreed that diversity is a strength, not a weakness.

“That’s why I come to GP and the Hinduja family. Thank you for having the headquarters of the Hinduja Group in London. Thank you for the wealth, the prosperity, that you create.”