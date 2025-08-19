Skip to content
How is Ajith Kumar’s 'AK64' salary deal changing Tamil cinema?

The actor’s reported move to forgo pay and rely on OTT and satellite rights puts focus on producer Rahul, director Adhik Ravichandran and co-star Srinidhi Shetty.

Heera Rajagopal's Blog Reignites Allegations Against Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar’s AK64 has become the most discussed Tamil film of the year

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Reports claim Ajith opted for no-salary model in AK64
  • Actor allegedly set to earn from OTT and satellite rights instead
  • Srinidhi Shetty and GV Prakash linked to the film’s team
  • Production to begin in November under director Adhik Ravichandran

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film AK64 has created a stir after reports suggested the actor has signed a unique “no-salary” deal, making AK64 a hot topic in Tamil cinema. The move has attracted attention not only for its scale but also for Ajith’s decision to forgo a traditional fee, instead securing rights revenue. The news follows the mixed response to Vidaamuyarchi and the blockbuster success of Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

What is Ajith Kumar’s AK64 salary deal?

According to industry sources, Ajith Kumar initially demanded a staggering £19 million (₹200 crore) salary for AK64. This figure reportedly prompted several major studios to withdraw from talks, raising doubts about the film’s financial viability. Eventually, Rahul of Romeo Pictures, who had earlier distributed Ajith’s films, stepped in as producer.

To make the project feasible, reports suggest Ajith agreed to waive his upfront salary. Instead, the actor would pocket revenue from OTT and satellite rights, while the producer would retain theatrical earnings. If true, this marks the first time Ajith has agreed to a no-salary arrangement in his career.

Has the AK64 salary deal been confirmed?

While the story has been widely circulated, Ajith’s team has not officially confirmed the details. Sources close to the actor have also denied that a final agreement has been signed. The ambiguity has kept fans and trade circles guessing, especially given the size of the numbers involved.

Nevertheless, the unusual arrangement has generated debate within the industry, with many calling it a bold step that could change how star-led films are financed in future.

Who is in the cast and crew of AK64 ?

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who helmed Ajith’s hit Good Bad Ugly, is set to lead AK64. The actor was reportedly impressed by Ravichandran’s approach and wanted him to direct again.

Srinidhi Shetty, best known for her role in KGF, is said to be the frontrunner for the female lead, though no official announcement has been made. Music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding to the buzz around the project.

Production work has begun, with filming expected to start in November. Industry insiders suggest the movie could be a gangster drama, though details remain tightly under wraps.

Why is AK64 significant for Ajith Kumar’s career?

Ajith has had an eventful year, with two contrasting releases. Vidaamuyarchi failed to live up to expectations in February, but the April release Good Bad Ugly became a major commercial success. Fans now see AK64 as a crucial film that could consolidate the actor’s position after mixed results at the box office.

Away from films, Ajith has been pursuing his passion for motorsport, competing in international racing events. This balance between cinema and racing has further heightened curiosity about his career moves, making AK64 one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year.

