7 rising south Indian stars who are shaping the future of cinema

SOUTH Indian cinema has many exciting talents who will shine even brighter in the future. Here are some of the standout stars to watch.

Meenakshi Chaudhary: The rising star in Tollywood is gaining attention. Her role in Lucky Bhaskar marked a turning point, earning praise from critics and audiences. This delightful performance brought her to the attention of top directors and opened doors to bigger roles. She also received recognition for her work in Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. Up next, she stars alongside Naveen Polishetty in Anaganaga Oka Raju.

Mamitha Baiju: Anyone who has watched Super Sharanya will remember her as Sona Thomas. She gained even more recognition with Premalu, where she delivered an endearing performance and earned a dedicated fan base. Her upcoming projects include major Kollywood films like Jana Nayagan with Thalapathy Vijay, further cementing her status as an actress to watch. Given her trajectory, she is well on her way to becoming a leading name in south Indian cinema.

Naslen K Gafoor: The actor began his journey with Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, making an instant impact. He followed it up with notable roles in Kuruthi, Home, and Super Sharanya. His career took a leap in 2024 with Premalu, directed by Girish AD, and he also appeared in I Am Kathalan. His upcoming film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, will see him in a sports drama. With a growing body of work, he is shaping up to be a key talent in Malayalam cinema.

Harish Kalyan: After making his debut in 2010, he has risen through the ranks with powerful and relatable performances. His breakthrough came with Poriyaalan, where he played an ambitious civil engineer caught in a real estate scam, proving his ability to handle complex roles. He continued to showcase his range in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, and Dharala Prabhu,each adding to his versatility. In Parking, he explored the nuances of male ego with intensity, while Lubber Panthu highlighted his ease in a rural setting. With each role, he brings a quiet charm that makes his performances stand out.

Manikandan: The talented actor gained recognition as Rajakannu in Jai Bhim. While this role introduced him to the industry, his performances in Good Night and Lover connected more with audiences. These films depicted everyday struggles in a relatable way – Good Night focused on Mohan’s snoring problem, affecting his personal life, while Lover explored Arun’s troubled past and its impact on relationships. Manikandan consistently chooses roles that reflect ordinary people and their challenges. He returned to familiar ground as Naveen in Kudumbasthan and continues his success streak with three consecutive hits, proving he is an actor audiences can rely on.

Ashok Selvan: He made his mark with an acclaimed performance in Soodhu Kavvum (2013), playing an unemployed graduate. Since then, he has chosen roles that prioritise depth over mass appeal. He has taken on varied characters in Thegidi, Oh My Kadavule, and Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal. His role as a cop in Por Thozhil stood out, and the film became one of the year’s best. Selvan is part of a new wave of Tamil actors moving beyond traditional hero roles, taking on characters that challenge both him and the audience.

Divyabharathi: She made an award-winning lead debut in Bachelor (2021) alongside GV Prakash Kumar. Despite her undeniable talent and screen presence, she has not been as active in signing films. Whether due to a lack of strong opportunities or her own decision to be selective, it feels like the industry has yet to fully utilise her potential. With the right roles, she could easily make a bigger mark. She is currently set to star in Kingston, a big-budget fantasy film directed by Kamal Prakash, alongside GV Prakash Kumar. This project could be a major opportunity to further showcase her versatility.