Tom Holland addresses 007 rumours: Could he be the next Bond?

Tom Holland addresses Bond rumours

Tom Holland James Bond

Holland’s name is among several being floated as potential replacements for Daniel Craig

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 04, 2025
British actor Tom Holland has addressed growing speculation that he may take on the role of James Bond, telling celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay: “We’ll get there one day.”

The 29-year-old Spider-Man star made the comment during a conversation on Ramsay’s YouTube channel this week. When asked if he would welcome the opportunity, Holland responded: “Dude, I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

Bond casting buzz grows around young British actors

Holland’s name is among several being floated as potential replacements for Daniel Craig, who portrayed Bond from Casino Royale (2006) to No Time to Die (2021). Others reportedly in the running include Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Saltburn), Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge), and Harris Dickinson (Babygirl).

Amazon, which now holds creative control of the Bond franchise, is expected to cast a younger actor for the 26th instalment. Industry reports suggest the studio is particularly interested in a British actor under 30. Variety magazine recently noted that producers are leaning towards casting from within the UK, despite earlier concerns that the next 007 could be American.

Denis Villeneuve confirmed as new Bond director

The upcoming Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, best known for his work on Dune and Blade Runner 2049. Amy Pascal, who has worked closely with Holland on the Spider-Man franchise, is among the producers attached to the project. The lead role has yet to be officially cast.

Spider-Man filming underway in Glasgow

While Bond rumours swirl, Holland is currently filming the fourth Spider-Man film in Glasgow. The Scottish city has been transformed into New York City for the Marvel production, with American-style vehicles, NYPD-branded cars, and US flags seen throughout the area.

The film, set for release next year, stars Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ. It marks the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man series, following Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021). Filming is expected to continue until mid-August, with the new instalment said to explore a shift in tone from its predecessors.

