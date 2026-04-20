Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lisa’s Coachella cameo sparks debate as viral moment splits fans online

Sci-fi styled outfit and stage presence go viral across social media

Lisa’s Coachella cameo sparks debate as viral moment splits fans online

Clips of the performance spread rapidly online

X/ lalalalisa_m
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Apr 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes surprise appearance during Anyma’s Coachella set
  • Sci-fi styled outfit and stage presence go viral across social media
  • Online debate focuses on live vocals and use of backing tracks
  • Comparisons made with other K-pop acts at the festival
  • Performance keeps Lisa trending throughout Coachella weekend

Surprise stage moment goes viral

BLACKPINK member BLACKPINK’s Lisa surprised audiences at Coachella with a guest appearance during Anyma’s set. Wearing a futuristic, sci-fi inspired outfit, she quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the festival.

Clips of the performance spread rapidly online, with reactions split between praise for her stage presence and criticism of the execution.

Debate over vocals and K-pop comparisons

Much of the discussion focused on her live vocals, with some viewers arguing that backing tracks and effects were used heavily during the performance. Others defended the moment, pointing to the scale and visual design of the show.

The appearance also triggered comparisons with other K-pop acts at Coachella, including groups such as ENHYPEN and XG, with fans debating standards for live festival performances.

Solo set keeps her in spotlight

Alongside the surprise guest appearance, Lisa also delivered her own solo Coachella set featuring choreography, backup dancers and tracks from her individual releases.

Despite mixed reactions, she remained one of the most discussed artists of the weekend, with her performances continuing to trend across social media platforms.

backlash social media blackpink lisa

Related News

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

Indian actors who made TIME 100 before Ranbir Kapoor and what set them apart

TIME’s list is less about popularity and more about who is shaping global conversations

Getty Images

Indian actors who made TIME 100 before Ranbir Kapoor and what set them apart

Highlights

  • Ranbir Kapoor joins a short, selective list of Indian actors recognised by TIME
  • Earlier names were featured at moments of global crossover or cultural influence
  • The list shows how international visibility shapes recognition

Ranbir Kapoor’s inclusion in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list for 2026 places him in a rare group of Indian actors who have featured over the years. While the list spans global figures across industries, representation from Indian cinema has remained limited, with only a handful of actors making the cut at key moments of international visibility. Kapoor now joins that short list, adding a new chapter to how such influence is being defined.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Regular appearances at Cannes and roles in crossover films positioned her Getty Images

Keep Reading Show less