Highlights

BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes surprise appearance during Anyma’s Coachella set

Sci-fi styled outfit and stage presence go viral across social media

Online debate focuses on live vocals and use of backing tracks

Comparisons made with other K-pop acts at the festival

Performance keeps Lisa trending throughout Coachella weekend

Surprise stage moment goes viral

BLACKPINK member BLACKPINK’s Lisa surprised audiences at Coachella with a guest appearance during Anyma’s set. Wearing a futuristic, sci-fi inspired outfit, she quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the festival.

Clips of the performance spread rapidly online, with reactions split between praise for her stage presence and criticism of the execution.

Debate over vocals and K-pop comparisons

Much of the discussion focused on her live vocals, with some viewers arguing that backing tracks and effects were used heavily during the performance. Others defended the moment, pointing to the scale and visual design of the show.

The appearance also triggered comparisons with other K-pop acts at Coachella, including groups such as ENHYPEN and XG, with fans debating standards for live festival performances.

Solo set keeps her in spotlight

Alongside the surprise guest appearance, Lisa also delivered her own solo Coachella set featuring choreography, backup dancers and tracks from her individual releases.

Despite mixed reactions, she remained one of the most discussed artists of the weekend, with her performances continuing to trend across social media platforms.