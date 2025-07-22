Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Air India says Boeing 787, 737 fuel switch inspections show no problems

The inspections come amid an investigation into the Air India crash that resulted in the deaths of 241 people on board and 19 on the ground.

Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 22, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

AIR INDIA said on Tuesday that it had completed precautionary inspections of the fuel control switch locking mechanism on all its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, and no issues were found.

The inspections come amid an investigation into the Air India crash that resulted in the deaths of 241 people on board and 19 on the ground. The probe is focused on the fuel control switches of the Boeing 787 jetliner. A final report from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected within a year of the incident.

The fuel control switches manage fuel flow to aircraft engines, allowing pilots to start or shut them down while on the ground, or manually intervene during an in-flight engine failure.

ALSO READ: Air India completes probe of fuel switches after crash, finds no faults

Air India started voluntary inspections of the switches on July 12. Following this, India’s aviation regulator directed all domestic carriers to carry out similar checks. Some foreign airlines and regulators also followed suit.

A preliminary report issued earlier this month by the AAIB said the switches had almost simultaneously flipped from ‘run’ to ‘cutoff’ shortly after takeoff, leading to loss of engine power.

The report referred to a 2018 advisory from the FAA that had urged operators of certain Boeing models, including the 787, to inspect the locking mechanism on the fuel cutoff switches to prevent unintentional movement.

Both the FAA and Boeing have issued private notifications stating that the fuel switch locks on Boeing aircraft are safe, Reuters had reported.

ALSO READ ‘Too soon to blame Air India pilots for crash’

Reuters also reported last week, citing a source, that a cockpit recording from the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick suggested the captain had cut fuel to the engines.

The AAIB has said it is too early to reach any conclusions.

Air India uses Boeing 787 twin-aisle jets for long-haul flights, while its low-cost arm, Air India Express, operates Boeing 737 single-aisle aircraft.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

ahmedabad crashair indiaaircraft safetyboeing 787

Related News

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects
Contributed Post

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects

US-India-iStock
Business

India-US interim trade deal unlikely before August 1 deadline: Report

Jennifer Lopez
Entertainment

Megyn Kelly says Jennifer Lopez is ‘a soft porn star now’ after steamy concert routine goes viral

More For You

Dhaka crash

People crowd a street as firefighting trucks remain on standby outside a school where an Air Force training jet crashed in Dhaka on July 21, 2025.

Getty

Bangladesh mourns as toll from jet crash at school hits 27

Highlights

 
     
  • Jet crash at school in Bangladesh kills 27, including 25 children
    •  
  • Classes cancelled at Milestone School and College following tragedy
    •  
  • National day of mourning declared by interim leader Muhammad Yunus
    •  
  • Military investigating mechanical failure in fighter jet
    •  
 

FAMILIES and teachers gathered at Milestone School and College in Bangladesh on Tuesday, a day after a training fighter jet crashed into the campus, killing 27 people, including 25 children, in the country's deadliest aviation incident in decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
Migrants boat
Migrants swim to board a smugglers' boat in order to attempt crossing the English channel off the beach of Audresselles, northern France on October 25, 2024.
Getty Images

New sanctions to hit people smugglers and their enablers

THE UK government on Monday launched a new sanctions regime targeting people-smuggling gangs and their enablers, which it described as the first of its kind globally.

Under the new regime, the UK will be able to freeze assets, impose travel bans, and block access to the country’s financial system for individuals and organisations involved in facilitating irregular migration. These actions can be taken without the need to rely on criminal or counterterrorism legislation.

Keep ReadingShow less
River Mersey

Discharge is seen from an outlet pipe into the River Mersey near the United Utilities wastewater treatment plant in Stretford, July 21, 2025. (Photo: Reuters_

Reuters_

Government accepts key reforms for water industry, plans to replace Ofwat

Highlights:

 
     
  • New regulator to replace Ofwat under Labour’s reform agenda
    •  
  • Thames Water crisis prompts acceptance of major review recommendations
    •  
  • £100 billion investment planned with average 36 per cent rise in customer bills
    •  
  • Nationalisation of Thames Water not ruled out but deemed costly
    •  
 

THE UK government will create a new regulator for the water industry in response to public anger over sewage spills. The move accepts a central recommendation of an independent review, which also proposed easing pollution fines to help struggling companies stay afloat.

Keep ReadingShow less
London migrant hotel protest

People demonstrate near the Bell Hotel on July 20, 2025 in Epping, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Protests outside migrant hotel in London turn violent again

NEW clashes broke out on Sunday night outside a hotel in north-east London where asylum seekers are being housed. Bottles and smoke bombs were thrown at police during the protest.

The incident took place outside the Bell Hotel in Epping. Police said five people were arrested for "violent disorder".

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Getty

Trump made the remarks during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump claims five jets shot down during India-Pakistan conflict

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Friday that as many as five jets were shot down during the India-Pakistan hostilities that followed a terror attack in April in India's Kashmir. He added that the situation calmed after a ceasefire in May.

Trump made the remarks during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House. He did not specify which country’s jets were shot down.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc