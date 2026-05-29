Anthropic overtakes OpenAI to become world's most valuable AI startup

Anthropic has raised $65 billion (£48 billion) in fresh funding.

The deal values the Claude developer at $965 billion (£714 billion).

The funding round places Anthropic ahead of OpenAI in the race for investor backing.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, has raised $65 billion (£48 billion) in fresh funding, pushing its valuation to $965 billion (£714 billion) and placing it ahead of rival OpenAI in the battle to become the world's most valuable artificial intelligence startup.

The funding round is the latest sign that investors remain willing to pour vast sums into AI companies despite growing concerns over regulation, safety and the long-term impact of the technology. It also reflects Anthropic's rapid rise from a relatively smaller player in the AI sector to one of the industry's most influential companies.

The round was led by investment firms including Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital. Anthropic said the funding would support the continued development of its AI models and products, including Claude and its growing suite of coding tools.

From challenger to industry heavyweight

Anthropic's growth has been fuelled largely by enterprise demand, particularly from businesses looking to use AI for software development and coding tasks.

While competitors have focused heavily on consumer-facing chatbots, Anthropic has increasingly targeted corporate customers, a strategy that appears to have paid off as businesses seek practical applications for generative AI.

The company's Claude chatbot has gained traction among developers and enterprises, helping Anthropic establish itself as one of the strongest challengers to OpenAI.

Krishna Rao, Anthropic's chief financial officer, reportedly said the company was seeing growing demand for products such as Claude Code and other workplace-focused AI tools.

The latest valuation also reshapes the competitive landscape within the AI industry. OpenAI raised $122 billion (£90 billion) earlier this year, valuing the company at $852 billion (£630 billion), according to reports. Investors are now watching closely to see whether OpenAI pursues a public listing in the coming months.

Growth meets scrutiny

Anthropic's rise comes as debate over AI regulation continues to intensify.

The company has often positioned itself as taking a more cautious approach to AI development, advocating for stronger oversight and safety measures while warning about potential risks associated with increasingly powerful AI systems.

That stance has occasionally placed it at odds with parts of the technology industry, where some companies have argued for lighter regulation to encourage innovation.

At the same time, Anthropic has become increasingly active in policy discussions around AI governance and future regulation. The company has argued that governments should play a greater role in overseeing the development and deployment of advanced AI systems.

The latest funding round underlines how quickly the AI sector continues to evolve. Just a few years ago, Anthropic was viewed largely as an emerging competitor. Its latest valuation suggests investors now see it as one of the central players in a market that is attracting unprecedented levels of capital and attention.

As competition intensifies between Anthropic, OpenAI and other AI developers, the industry's next phase may depend not only on technological breakthroughs but also on how companies navigate growing political, regulatory and public scrutiny.