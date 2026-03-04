Yash's 'Toxic' delayed amid Iran-US war tensions, to be released on June 4

Highlights

Film was due to open on 19 March before being pushed to 4 June



Makers cite escalating conflict in West Asia as key reason



Move clears the way for Dhurandhar: The Revenge to release without competition



Production backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations



Middle East conflict forces rethink

Yash’s much-anticipated action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will no longer arrive in cinemas on 19 March as planned. The film has been rescheduled to 4 June, with the producers pointing to rising instability in the Middle East as the driving factor behind the decision.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (4 March) by the actor’s banner and KVN Productions, the team said the prevailing uncertainty — particularly in the Middle East — had affected their objective of reaching the widest possible audience. The postponement follows intensified hostilities in West Asia, with the United States and Israel launching strikes on Iran, and Tehran responding with missile attacks targeting Israel and US positions in the region.

The makers said overseas distribution considerations played a central role in the revised date. Phars Films, one of the film’s distribution partners, is understood to have advised the shift in view of the circumstances.

Solo runway for Dhurandhar

The change removes a high-profile box office clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, which remains set for 19 March. With Toxic stepping aside, the action entertainer will now enjoy a clear release window.

The postponement comes at a time when the Toxic team had been building momentum. The film’s first single, Tabaahi, was released on 2 March and drew praise, though some fans expressed disappointment that a full video did not accompany the track. A large-scale trailer launch had also been scheduled for 8 March in Bengaluru.

A global ambition delayed, not derailed

Directed by Geethu Mohandas and co-written by Yash, Toxic has been shot in both English and Kannada, reflecting its cross-market ambitions. In their statement, the producers described the film as one crafted to resonate with audiences in India and overseas alike, emphasising that the revised release date was chosen with long-term interests in mind.

The cast features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 4 June.