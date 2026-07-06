Wolf Alice's emotional homecoming had one surprise fans didn't see coming

Highlights

Wolf Alice played their biggest-ever headline show to 45,000 fans at London's Finsbury Park.

The band ended the night with a surprise cover of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Archive footage and hometown tributes turned the concert into a celebration of the band's journey.

Wolf Alice marked the biggest headline show of their career with an emotional return to north London, treating 45,000 fans to a set that celebrated their rise before ending the night with an unexpected Nirvana cover.

The Finsbury Park concert was more than a milestone for the band. It was a homecoming in the neighbourhood where singer Ellie Rowsell and guitarist Joff Oddie first met, giving the evening added significance.

A celebration of how far the band has come

During a performance of Bros, the giant screens displayed archive footage of Wolf Alice in their early days, travelling in cramped vans, playing tiny venues and building a following from the ground up.

The nostalgic moments reflected the band's journey from intimate club shows to headlining their largest concert to date.

Speaking to the crowd, bassist Theo Ellis pointed towards the surrounding area and said both he and Rowsell had grown up nearby, adding that the occasion meant a great deal to the band.

Despite the emotional atmosphere, Wolf Alice kept the mood relaxed. Drummer Joel Amey joked about north London while performing The Sofa, prompting laughter from Rowsell on stage.

The surprise that closed the night

The band opened with Bloom Baby Bloom before performing songs including White Horses, Formidable Cool, Lisbon and White Leather, alongside favourites such as Lipstick on the Glass, The Last Man on Earth and Don't Delete the Kisses.

After leaving the stage, Wolf Alice returned for an encore that few expected. They launched into Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, sending the crowd into a frenzy before closing the show with Giant Peach, a song that reflects the band's relationship with London.

A landmark year continues

The Finsbury Park performance capped a successful year for Wolf Alice, who recently secured their second UK number one album and were named Best British Group at the Brit Awards.

Earlier this year, Robert Smith of The Cure personally selected the band to perform at a Teenage Cancer Trust concert, describing them as being "at the top of their game".

Wolf Alice's momentum is set to continue later this year when they head to the US to support Olivia Rodrigo on the opening 18 dates of her arena tour, marking another major step in their international success.