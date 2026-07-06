Gauff breaks Wimbledon quarter-final barrier

Gauff beat Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Reaches her first Wimbledon quarter-final.

Faces Jessica Pegula in an all-American last-eight clash.

Coco Gauff clinched a dramatic late-night victory over Belinda Bencic on Sunday to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in her career.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old in 2019, finally made the last eight in her seventh appearance at the All England Club with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Gauff will face fourth seed Jessica Pegula in an all-American quarter-final on Tuesday.

"Super happy to be in the quarters finally, I was looking at the clock the last service game," said the seventh seed after a match which finished at 10:58 pm local time, just before the 11:00 pm curfew.

"That match point I was going for a serve and volley... I think that's the first time I've had to race against time.

"In tennis, we're not used to it and I'm glad I didn't choose basketball."

(AFP)