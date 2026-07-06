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Gauff breaks Wimbledon quarter-final barrier

Coco Gauff rallied past Belinda Bencic in three sets to reach her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final and set up an all-American clash with Jessica Pegula

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Belinda Bencic to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final at the All England Club

AFP via Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 06, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Gauff beat Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
  • Reaches her first Wimbledon quarter-final.
  • Faces Jessica Pegula in an all-American last-eight clash.

Coco Gauff clinched a dramatic late-night victory over Belinda Bencic on Sunday to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in her career.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old in 2019, finally made the last eight in her seventh appearance at the All England Club with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Gauff will face fourth seed Jessica Pegula in an all-American quarter-final on Tuesday.

"Super happy to be in the quarters finally, I was looking at the clock the last service game," said the seventh seed after a match which finished at 10:58 pm local time, just before the 11:00 pm curfew.

"That match point I was going for a serve and volley... I think that's the first time I've had to race against time.

"In tennis, we're not used to it and I'm glad I didn't choose basketball."

(AFP)

belinda bencicjessica pegulaquarterfinalwimbledoncoco gauff
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