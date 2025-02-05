Kylie Minogue marks 20 years since cancer diagnosis with heartfelt World Cancer Day message

“February 4 is World Cancer Day,” she wrote. “I’m sending all my love and support to anyone and everyone affected by cancer and want to offer a gentle reminder… If you or anyone you know has concerns, make an appointment to see your healthcare provider. And if it’s time for your check-ups, you know what to do!” She signed off with a heart emoji and her signature “X.”

Minogue’s journey with cancer began in May 2005 when she was diagnosed at 36. Just days later, she underwent a lumpectomy and began chemotherapy, which she later described as “experiencing a nuclear bomb.” Though declared cancer-free in 2006, she has spoken openly about the huge impact of the experience.

“It’s trauma, and any trauma resides within you,” she told CBS News. “The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing. Amazing in that you are very aware of your body, of the love that’s around you, of your capability, all sorts of things.”

During her treatment, Minogue received an outpouring of support from fans worldwide. She has kept countless letters, drawings, and cards sent to her, some addressed simply to “Kylie Minogue, Australia.” Reflecting on this, she told the BBC, “I just felt there was a trail of love and support. It really made such a difference to me.”

Kylie Minogue dazzles on stage at the Summer Gala in Saint-Tropez Getty Images

Her diagnosis had a ripple effect, inspiring what doctors termed the “Kylie effect”—a significant increase in women booking breast cancer screenings. Her raw and authentic journey has made her a powerful advocate for cancer awareness.

Over the years, she has worked with organisations like the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund and launched campaigns like One Note Against Cancer to raise funds for research. In recognition of her efforts, Minogue was awarded an honorary doctorate in health science from Anglia Ruskin University in 2011 and the Courage Award from the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in 2013.

As she gears up for her Tension world tour, starting in Perth on February 15, Minogue continues to inspire millions with her resilience and advocacy. Her World Cancer Day message is a heartfelt reminder of the importance of early detection and the strength found in community support.

Through her journey, Kylie Minogue has not only survived but thrived, turning her personal battle into a narrative of hope for others.