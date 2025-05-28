Is Kylie Jenner uncomfortable with Timothée Chalamet’s steamy scenes with Gwyneth Paltrow?

Tension may be brewing behind the scenes between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, with reports hinting that the beauty entrepreneur isn’t too happy about her boyfriend’s on-screen romantic roles. Sources close to the couple suggest that Kylie has asked Chalamet to steer clear of any future intimate scenes in his films, especially after buzz surrounding his chemistry with co-star Gwyneth Paltrow in the upcoming drama Marty Supreme.

Chalamet, known for his bold performances in films like Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, is no stranger to portraying vulnerability and physical intimacy on screen. But his commitment to realism in acting appears to be clashing with Kylie’s discomfort. Insiders claim that her concern reached a peak following Paltrow’s recent interview where she described shooting multiple sex scenes for Marty Supreme, saying, “There’s a lot, a lot.” She also mentioned asking the intimacy coordinator to step aside, which reportedly didn’t sit well with Kylie.

In Marty Supreme, Chalamet plays a ping-pong prodigy who ends up in a complicated relationship with his rival’s wife, played by Paltrow. The film is said to include several steamy sequences, which have only added to Jenner’s growing unease.

Although the couple have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, they’ve been seen together at public events like the Golden Globes and the Oscars. They were first linked in 2023, and since then, things seemed to be going strong. But sources say this disagreement marks one of the most serious bumps in their relationship so far.

According to reports, Kylie doesn’t want her partner to be seen in overly romantic roles and prefers that Chalamet take on projects that highlight his talent without the physical closeness to co-stars. She’s also reportedly voiced her dislike for seeing her boyfriend in such situations, even if it’s for work.

Despite the tension, there are whispers that Chalamet has been considering taking the relationship to the next level. But not everyone in his circle is on board. Some have advised him to hold off on any big decisions, especially with relationship pressures now intersecting with his career.

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has addressed the reports publicly. For now, all eyes are on Marty Supreme, which releases later this year.