Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appear together on the red carpet for the first time in Rome

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at an event in Rome on Wednesday, 8 May.
The pair attended the 70th David di Donatello Awards, held in the Italian capital, where Chalamet was honoured with a David Award for cinematic excellence. Often considered the Italian equivalent of the Academy Awards, the ceremony recognises outstanding contributions to the film industry.
Jenner and Chalamet wore matching black outfits and posed together for photos, holding hands on the red carpet. Their appearance marked the first time they have attended such an event as a couple, despite being romantically linked since 2023.
While the couple have largely kept their relationship private, they have been seen together at several public events over the past year. Jenner accompanied Chalamet to various award ceremonies earlier in 2025, including the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs, where he was nominated for his lead role in A Complete Unknown, portraying musician Bob Dylan.
Although he did not win at those events, Chalamet did take home the Screen Actors Guild Award in February. The couple were also photographed attending the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, in March, seated together in the crowd.
Earlier this week, Jenner appeared solo at the 2025 Met Gala in New York on Monday, wearing a custom creation by Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis. Chalamet was not in attendance.
The Rome appearance at the David di Donatello Awards marks a significant public moment for the couple, who continue to keep most aspects of their relationship away from the spotlight.