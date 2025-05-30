Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark buzz with courtside PDA at Knicks game

The New York Knicks may have won Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, but it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who truly stole the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Sitting courtside among a sea of celebrities, the couple’s very public display of affection became the real talking point of the evening, with videos of their kiss flooding social media.
Cameras captured the duo leaning in close, whispering, kissing, and holding hands while seated next to actors Miles Teller and Ben Stiller. Chalamet, in a blue-and-orange Knicks jacket inspired by Patrick Ewing, looked completely at ease next to Jenner, who kept it sleek in a white top, leather trousers, and a Knicks cap. The two looked more like a couple on a romantic night out than high-profile guests at a tense playoff game.
Online reactions were swift and fierce. Some joked that Chalamet was whispering spoilers for Dune: Part Two, while others compared the couple to overly affectionate teens in a school hallway. Criticism also surfaced, with users questioning Jenner’s absence from her children’s lives during such outings. Still, many were amused and intrigued by their chemistry.
Chalamet, a known Knicks fan and frequent attendee, has been spotted courtside multiple times throughout the playoff season. Jenner joined him earlier this month for a game against the Celtics, though their PDA was more subdued then.
Their latest appearance marked Jenner’s return to MSG, and this time, the couple didn’t hold back. After the Knicks clinched the win, the two were seen celebrating in the Garden’s back hallways, high-fiving fans and soaking in the playoff energy. Jenner raised her arms in triumph as she ran past the Knicks dancers, while Chalamet cheered with fans along the tunnel.
The pair, who went public with their relationship in late 2023 after being spotted at a Beyoncé concert, have slowly become regulars at major events, walking red carpets and appearing at festivals together and their appearance at the Knicks game was no different.
And fans are now playfully noting a trend: the Knicks are undefeated whenever Jenner shows up. Coincidence? Perhaps. But it’s certainly working for now.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark buzz with courtside PDA at Knicks game
The celebrity couple shared kisses and cheers as the Knicks secured a crucial win in the NBA playoffs.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the Knicks vs Pacers playoff game