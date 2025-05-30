Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark buzz with courtside PDA at Knicks game

The celebrity couple shared kisses and cheers as the Knicks secured a crucial win in the NBA playoffs.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the Knicks vs Pacers playoff game

Twitter /@kkjdaillynews
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

The New York Knicks may have won Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, but it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who truly stole the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Sitting courtside among a sea of celebrities, the couple’s very public display of affection became the real talking point of the evening, with videos of their kiss flooding social media.

Cameras captured the duo leaning in close, whispering, kissing, and holding hands while seated next to actors Miles Teller and Ben Stiller. Chalamet, in a blue-and-orange Knicks jacket inspired by Patrick Ewing, looked completely at ease next to Jenner, who kept it sleek in a white top, leather trousers, and a Knicks cap. The two looked more like a couple on a romantic night out than high-profile guests at a tense playoff game.

Online reactions were swift and fierce. Some joked that Chalamet was whispering spoilers for Dune: Part Two, while others compared the couple to overly affectionate teens in a school hallway. Criticism also surfaced, with users questioning Jenner’s absence from her children’s lives during such outings. Still, many were amused and intrigued by their chemistry.

Chalamet, a known Knicks fan and frequent attendee, has been spotted courtside multiple times throughout the playoff season. Jenner joined him earlier this month for a game against the Celtics, though their PDA was more subdued then.


Their latest appearance marked Jenner’s return to MSG, and this time, the couple didn’t hold back. After the Knicks clinched the win, the two were seen celebrating in the Garden’s back hallways, high-fiving fans and soaking in the playoff energy. Jenner raised her arms in triumph as she ran past the Knicks dancers, while Chalamet cheered with fans along the tunnel.

The pair, who went public with their relationship in late 2023 after being spotted at a Beyoncé concert, have slowly become regulars at major events, walking red carpets and appearing at festivals together and their appearance at the Knicks game was no different.

And fans are now playfully noting a trend: the Knicks are undefeated whenever Jenner shows up. Coincidence? Perhaps. But it’s certainly working for now.

timothe chalametpdaknicks gamepublic appearancecouplerelationship rumoursonline commentskylie jenner

Related News

Mona Singh Takes on Her First Cop Role in Kohrra Season 2
Entertainment

Mona Singh to play cop in 'Kohrra' season 2 with Barun Sobti on Netflix

Pokémon cards Destined Rivals
Games

Pokémon cards demand hits new high with fans queuing in Belfast for ’ Destined Rivals’

Mithoon Breaks Records with ₹25 Crore Deal for Romantic Film
Entertainment

Mithoon becomes India’s highest-paid music composer with a £2.4 million deal for a romantic film

Hunter Schafer
Entertainment

Hunter Schafer reportedly in consideration for Princess Zelda in upcoming live-action film

More For You

Fan's Snake Stunt at 'Khaleja' Re-Release Sparks Theatre Chaos

A scene from Khaleja that inspired a fan’s unusual theatre stunt

Twitter/Amalapuram Mahesh FC/Cult Cinema

​Mahesh Babu fan brings live snake to 'Khaleja' 4K re-release in Vijayawada sparking chaos

The re-release of Khaleja in 4K was supposed to be a nostalgic celebration for Mahesh Babu fans, but in Vijayawada, things got out of hand when one fan turned a tribute into a real-life stunt.

In an attempt to mirror a well-known scene from the film, where Mahesh Babu’s character walks with a snake through the desert, a fan decided to bring an actual snake into the cinema. At first, the crowd thought it was just a prop. But when the snake began to move, panic broke out. The video of the incident quickly made its way online, with shocked viewers sharing it widely.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Fans speculate online about what’s next for Ethan Hunt after The Final Reckoning

Instagram/missionimpossible

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning': 5 clues the franchise isn't over yet

Despite its title’s finality, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning doesn’t quite feel like the end. From cast comments to intense fan theories, there’s plenty of evidence suggesting Ethan Hunt’s story might still have more chapters to come. Let’s break down five clues that show Paramount may not be done with this franchise just yet.

1.Cast members are planting seeds for what’s next

Keep ReadingShow less
Kevin Costner Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Unscripted Scene in 'Horizon'

The legal proceedings are ongoing and no trial date has yet been set

Getty Images

Kevin Costner faces lawsuit over unscripted rape scene in ‘Horizon'

Actor and director Kevin Costner is facing a lawsuit filed by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella, who alleges she was subjected to an unscripted and violent simulated rape scene during the filming of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, names Costner, 70, along with production companies associated with the film, as defendants.

LaBella, 34, served as a stunt double for actress Ella Hunt and had performed various scenes for the Western film. According to the lawsuit, while one planned sexual assault scene had been properly choreographed and conducted with rehearsals and an intimacy coordinator on set, a separate scene allegedly took place the following day under very different circumstances.

Keep ReadingShow less
AbRam Khan Celebrates 12th Birthday with Gauri and Suhana

AbRam Khan Celebrates 12th Birthday with Gauri and Suhana at NMACC

Instagram/nmacc.india

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan celebrates 12th birthday as fans notice dad's and Aryan's absence

AbRam Khan turned 12 on 27 May, and the occasion was celebrated in a quiet, close-knit gathering at Mumbai’s NMACC Arts Café. Hosted by his mother Gauri Khan and sister Suhana, the celebration was simple, personal, and full of warmth. Though the Khan family is often seen together during major public moments, this time, Shah Rukh Khan and eldest son Aryan were noticeably absent, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by fans online.

The celebration video, shared by the NMACC’s official Instagram account, opened with AbRam walking in alongside Suhana, both looking casual and cheerful. Suhana chose a breezy printed dress, while AbRam wore a relaxed blue tee. Gauri, who designed the café, appeared in a chic white blazer and trousers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Russell Brand

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after entering not guilty pleas

Getty Images

Russell Brand pleads not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges involving four women ahead of 2026 trial

Russell Brand, once a regular on TV screens and now a high-profile online figure, appeared in a London court on Friday and denied all allegations of rape and sexual assault. The case, involving accusations from four different women, will now move towards a trial scheduled for 3 June 2026.

The 49-year-old, known for his past work in comedy and film, as well as for his recent outspoken online presence, faces five charges: one of rape, one of oral rape, two of sexual assaults, and one of indecent assault. The alleged incidents happened between 1999 and 2005, a time when Brand was climbing the ladder in Britain’s entertainment industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc