Kylie Jenner kisses Timothée Chalamet at tennis match, netizens accuse her of 'forcing it'

Many netizens took to platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to express their opinions

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the tennis match

By Gayathri KallukaranMar 11, 2025
In the world of celebrities, every public appearance and gesture is scrutinised under the microscope of social media.
The latest to face the ire of netizens is reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who was spotted sharing a kiss with actor Timothée Chalamet during a tennis match. The moment, captured by onlookers and shared widely online, has sparked criticism, with many claiming Jenner appeared to be 'forcing it.
The incident occurred at a high-profile tennis event, where Jenner and Chalamet were seen sitting courtside, enjoying the match. The two, rumoured to be dating for some time, seemed in good spirits, laughing and chatting throughout the game. However, a brief kiss between the pair became the focal point of attention. Videos and photos of the moment quickly went viral, with social media users dissecting the interaction.
Many netizens took to platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to express their opinions, with a significant number suggesting the kiss seemed awkward or staged. One user wrote, 'Why does it look like Kylie was forcing it? That was so uncomfortable to watch.' Another commented, 'Timothée looked like he didn’t even see it coming. This feels so performative.' Memes and jokes about the incident flooded the internet, with some comparing the moment to cringe-worthy scenes from films or TV shows.
The backlash highlights the intense scrutiny celebrities face in their personal and public lives. For Jenner, who has built a billion-dollar empire through her cosmetics brand and social media presence, this is not the first time she has been at the centre of online criticism. From her parenting choices to her fashion statements, Jenner’s every move is analysed and debated by fans and critics alike.


Chalamet, on the other hand, is known for his low-key and private demeanour. The Oscar-nominated actor, who has starred in critically acclaimed films like Call Me by Your Name and Dune, has managed to keep much of his personal life out of the spotlight. His rumoured relationship with Jenner has been a topic of interest for fans and media outlets, but neither party has officially confirmed their status.
The tennis match incident has reignited discussions about the pressures of celebrity relationships and the role of social media in amplifying every detail of their lives. While some defended Jenner and Chalamet, arguing that the criticism was unwarranted and invasive, others doubled down on their opinions, claiming the moment was a publicity stunt or an attempt to stay relevant.
This is not the first time a celebrity couple has faced backlash for their public displays of affection. In the age of social media, where every moment can be captured and shared instantly, even the most mundane interactions can become fodder for online debates. For Jenner and Chalamet, the incident serves as a reminder of the challenges of navigating fame in the digital era.
As the conversation continues to unfold online, it raises broader questions about the boundaries of privacy and the impact of social media on public figures. While celebrities often rely on their public image to maintain their careers, the constant scrutiny can take a toll on their mental health and personal relationships.


For now, neither Jenner nor Chalamet has publicly addressed the backlash. Whether the incident will have any lasting impact on their reputations or relationship remains to be seen. In the world of celebrity culture, even the smallest moments can spark big conversations. It serves as a reminder of the power of social media to shape public perception and the importance of empathy in our interactions online.

