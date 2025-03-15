Skip to content
Kylie Jenner stuns in revealing latex dress for new collaboration with POSTER GIRL

The limited-edition collection is set to launch on 18th March

Kylie Jenner

Kylie stunned in the form-fitting latex dresses

Instagram/ kyliejenner
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Kylie Jenner has once again left fans in awe with her latest fashion statement, unveiling a new collaboration with the British fashion label POSTER GIRL. The reality TV star, entrepreneur, and beauty mogul showcased a series of striking latex designs, turning heads with her bold and daring looks.

On Friday morning, Jenner announced the exciting partnership between her clothing company, KHY, and POSTER GIRL, sharing photos of herself modelling the eye-catching ensembles. The images, which quickly went viral, feature Kylie in form-fitting latex dresses that accentuate her curves, with one look in a seductive red and another in a sleek black design.

Taking to Instagram to tease the collection, Kylie expressed her admiration for the London-based designers Natasha and Francesca, co-founders of POSTER GIRL. "Khy x POSTER GIRL — an iconic collaboration with London-based designers Natasha and Francesca. I’ve always adored [Poster Girl], but I really fell in love with their latex pieces. They make me feel so confident and sexy," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Kylie Jenner’s collaboration with POSTER GIRL is poised to be one of the most talked-about fashion releases this seasonInstagram/ kyliejenner

The limited-edition collection is set to launch on 18th March, exclusively on khy.com, and fans are already eager to get their hands on the latex pieces. The post garnered over half a million "likes" in less than three hours, with comments flooding in from fans expressing their admiration.

One fan dramatically exclaimed, "INSANE OMG … I NEED AN INHALER," while another likened Jenner’s black latex look to the iconic style of "Catwoman." Others praised her flawless appearance, with one commenting, "How does it feel to be so perfect?" and another writing, "You look absolutely stunning."

Turning heads with her bold and daring looksInstagram/ kyliejenner

The collaboration comes amid Kylie’s blossoming relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, with the couple recently spotted together at a tennis match, where they weren’t shy about displaying their affection. Jenner was also by Chalamet’s side during the Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor, showing her support for her A-list boyfriend.

Kylie Jenner’s collaboration with POSTER GIRL is poised to be one of the most talked-about fashion releases this season, with the latex designs set to make a statement in high fashion. Fans can expect the collection to embody both Kylie's signature confidence and POSTER GIRL’s bold, empowering designs.

collaborationinstagram teasekhykylie jennerlatex dresslondonbased designersposter girltimothe chalametdress

