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Why Australian PM Anthony Albanese's three-word answer about Kylie Minogue ended in an apology

Politicians from across the spectrum said the exchange was inappropriate

Why Australian PM Anthony Albanese's three-word answer about Kylie Minogue ended in an apology

The comments were made during an episode of comedian Nikki Osborne's Bush Deep podcast

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese apologised after remarks about Kylie Minogue during a podcast appearance sparked criticism.
  • The comments came during a light-hearted "shag, marry or date" game hosted by comedian Nikki Osborne.
  • Politicians from across the spectrum said the exchange was inappropriate and unbecoming of the office of prime minister.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised after a three-word response about Kylie Minogue during a podcast appearance sparked a political backlash and criticism over his conduct.

The comments were made during an episode of comedian Nikki Osborne's Bush Deep podcast, where Albanese was asked to take part in a "shag, marry or date" game involving Minogue, actor Nicole Kidman and entertainer Rhonda Burchmore.

The three words that drew criticism

Albanese initially attempted to avoid the question, saying he had only been married to his wife, Jodie Haydon, for six months.

After Osborne encouraged him to answer, he replied: "Oh, Kylie, clearly."

The host then asked whether he would "marry Kylie, and shag her, and date her", to which Albanese responded: "All of the above. She's terrific."

The interview, recorded at the prime minister's official residence in Canberra and released last week, quickly attracted widespread attention.

Why the exchange became controversial

Independent MP Zali Steggall criticised the remarks as "entirely inappropriate", saying Albanese should have challenged the question instead of engaging with it. She argued that leaders should set an example by calling out sexist behaviour.

Shadow Communications Minister Sarah Henderson also condemned the comments, describing them as disrespectful to women, embarrassing for Australians and unworthy of the office of prime minister.

Albanese's response

Following the backlash, Albanese issued a brief statement on Monday saying: "I apologise unequivocally for the comments."

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who is serving as acting prime minister while Albanese visits the Pacific, defended the government's broader record on gender equality. Speaking to ABC Radio National, he said the government remained committed to advancing the role of women in society and pointed to its gender-balanced cabinet as evidence of that commitment.

Although the podcast also covered topics ranging from overseas diplomacy to unusual gifts received during official visits, it was Albanese's answer about Kylie Minogue that dominated headlines and ultimately led to his apology.

kylie minogueapologysexist behaviourcontroversialanthony albanese
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