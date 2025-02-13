'Captain America: Brave New World': Mixed reviews for Anthony Mackie’s MCU debut

Captain America: Brave New World has sparked a wave of mixed reactions as it gears up for its February 14 release. Anthony Mackie steps into the spotlight as Sam Wilson, officially taking on the mantle of Captain America, while Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as President Thaddeus Ross. The film, which follows Wilson navigating a global conspiracy and an assassination plot, has left fans and critics divided.

Some viewers praised the movie for its grounded storytelling and action-packed sequences. Herb Scribner of the Washington Post called it an “absolute blast,” highlighting its cohesion and connection to the broader MCU.





A new era begins: Captain America: Brave New World hits theatres February 14 Instagram/officialcaptainamerica

Chris Gallardo, another critic, applauded Mackie’s performance, stating he “rightfully earned” the role of Captain America and shared strong chemistry with co-star Danny Ramirez. Harrison Ford’s portrayal of Ross, particularly his transformation into Red Hulk, also earned praise for adding charm and excitement.





However, not all reviews were glowing. Cris Parker found the film enjoyable but felt it lacked emotional depth and narrative impact. Emmanuel Noisette described it as “average,” noting that while it had solid action and mild surprises, it felt like it held back, particularly in its political themes. Some fans echoed these sentiments, expressing that the movie, while entertaining, didn’t quite reach the heights of earlier Marvel hits like The Winter Soldier.





The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score of 52% reflects this divide, placing it among the MCU’s lower-rated entries. Critics pointed out that while Brave New World attempts to recapture the political intrigue of The Winter Soldier, it falls short in delivering the same level of stakes and character development. Sam Wilson’s journey, though compelling, lacks the emotional weight that defined Steve Rogers’ arc, leaving some viewers wanting more.

Despite its flaws, Brave New World marks a significant step for Mackie’s Captain America and introduces fresh dynamics with Ford’s Ross. While it may not be a ground-breaking addition to the MCU, it offers enough action and character moments to keep fans engaged. Whether it can reignite Marvel’s post-Endgame momentum remains to be seen, but it certainly sets the stage for new possibilities in the franchise.