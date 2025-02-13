'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' re-release: Salman & Madhuri’s classic returns to UK, USA & Canada

The iconic Bollywood classic Hum Aapke Hain Koun, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, is set to return to the big screen, delighting fans in the UK, USA, and Canada. Rajshri Films announced the re-release, with the film hitting theatres in the UK and Canada on February 14, 2025, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Fans in the USA will get to experience the magic a week later, on February 21.
The production house shared the news on Instagram, posting the film’s trailer with the caption, “BIG NEWS! The timeless romance Hum Aapke Hain Koun (#HAHK) is BACK on the BIG SCREEN! Relive the magic this Valentine’s! A love story for the ages, now in cinemas!” Madhuri Dixit also expressed her excitement, sharing the announcement on her Instagram stories and urging fans to celebrate the occasion with “love, music, and us.”
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the 1994 film is a cultural milestone in Indian cinema, known for its heartwarming story, timeless songs, and the whole vibe of family values. Alongside Salman and Madhuri, the film featured a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, and Alok Nath. Its re-release has sparked nostalgia among fans, with many flooding social media to share their love for the movie. Comments ranged from calling it “one of the greatest films of Indian cinema” to reminiscing about how it defined their teenage years.
While international fans are thrilled, Indian audiences are now eagerly requesting a re-release in their home country. The film’s return to theatres is part of a growing trend of reviving Bollywood classics, with Andaz Apna Apna, another Salman Khan favourite, also slated for a re-release in April 2025.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun remains iconic movie celebrating love, family, and tradition, with its return to the big screen offering a chance for both longtime fans and younger new audiences to experience its magic. As the film prepares to charm viewers once again, it’s clear that its legacy continues to resonate across generations and borders.