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Bumrah misses Sri Lanka series as Nabi receives first India Test call-up

The BCCI said Bumrah has been withdrawn from the squad because of persistent discomfort in his knee. Uncapped fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been named as his replacement.

Bumrah

Bumrah suffered the injury while fielding during an ODI against England in Cardiff in July.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 03, 2026
Eastern Eye

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INDIA fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of this month's two-Test series against Sri Lanka as he continues to recover from a left knee injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

Bumrah suffered the injury while fielding during a one-day international against England in Cardiff in July. He had been included in the squad subject to a final fitness test and was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

However, the BCCI said Bumrah has been withdrawn from the squad because of persistent discomfort in his knee. Uncapped fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been named as his replacement.

The 29-year-old Nabi has received his first senior India call-up after performing in domestic cricket, where he took 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons.

Nabi, from Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 60 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season to help his state win its first title. He also represented India A during their tour of Sri Lanka in June and July, taking six wickets in two first-class matches.

He is the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to earn a call-up to India's senior Test side.

The BCCI also said batter Sai Sudharsan's participation remains subject to fitness clearance.

India will begin the two-Test series in Galle on August 15. The second Test will start in Colombo on August 23.

India squad:

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.

auqib nabiindia cricketjasprit bumrahsri lanka tests
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