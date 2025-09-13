Henry Cavill injury pushes back ‘Highlander’ remake to 2026

Highlights:

Actor Henry Cavill injured during training before filming began on Highlander.



The remake of the 1986 fantasy-action classic will now start production in 2026.



Cast includes Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista.



Film directed by Chad Stahelski for Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists.



Injury delays production

British actor Henry Cavill has suffered an injury during pre-production training for the remake of Highlander. The incident occurred just days before filming was due to begin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As a result, production on the fantasy-action reboot has been pushed back and is now expected to begin in 2026.

Cavill’s career and commitment

Cavill, 42, is best known for playing Superman in Man of Steel, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes films.

Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, he described himself as “a lover of the original movies, for better or worse” and said he was training intensively for the role of the immortal Scottish warrior. “If you think you’ve seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The nature of Cavill’s injury and how it occurred have not been disclosed.

Cast and creative team

The remake is being directed by Chad Stahelski, known for the John Wick series. The cast features Russell Crowe, who previously appeared alongside Cavill in Man of Steel, as well as Karen Gillan, former Doctor Who star, and Dave Bautista, recognised for roles in Dune and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Revisiting a cult classic

The new film revisits the 1986 Highlander, which starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery. The story centres on a centuries-old conflict between immortal warriors.

The original film spawned sequels including Highlander II: The Quickening (1991), Highlander III: The Sorcerer (1994), and Highlander: Endgame (2000), as well as a television spin-off series launched in 1992.