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Delhi hotel fire kills at least 21 people

Police said rescue and search operations were still underway, while more than 40 people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Delhi fire

Firefighters and police officers stand at the site after a fire at a hotel in New Delh, June 3, 2026.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 03, 2026
Eastern Eye

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AT LEAST 21 people were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said, making it one of the deadliest fire incidents in the Indian capital in recent years.

The fire started in the morning at Flourish Stay, a bed-and-breakfast in a crowded neighbourhood in south Delhi, Delhi Police said in a statement.

"It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead in this tragic incident," the force said.

Police said rescue and search operations were still underway, while more than 40 people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Several of those killed were visitors from African countries who had travelled to the city for medical treatment, the Indian Express and other local media reported.

The blaze was later brought under control with the help of eight fire engines, police said.

"All concerned agencies remain deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected," the force added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "tragic".

"My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," his office said in a statement on X.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

In March, at least 10 critically ill patients died in a fire at a government-run hospital in eastern India.

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