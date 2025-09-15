Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer under pressure from party MPs after Mandelson dismissal

Mandelson was removed last week after Bloomberg published emails showing messages of support he sent following Jeffrey Epstein’s conviction for sex offences. The dismissal comes just ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit.

Starmer Mandelson

Starmer talks with Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Getty
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 15, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer is facing questions within the Labour party after the sacking of US ambassador Peter Mandelson.

Mandelson was removed last week after Bloomberg published emails showing messages of support he sent following Jeffrey Epstein’s conviction for sex offences. The dismissal comes just ahead of US president Donald Trump’s state visit.

Labour MPs have expressed frustration with the prime minister’s leadership. Labour backbencher Richard Burgon told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Starmer would be “gone” if May’s elections in Scotland, Wales and England go badly. “If May’s elections go as people predict and the opinion polls predict, then I think Starmer will be gone at that time,” he said.

Helen Hayes told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour that if the dismissal affected Labour’s performance in the May 2026 local elections, questions about Starmer’s leadership would follow. She said she felt “devastated” about Mandelson but argued he should not have been appointed.

Baroness Smith defended Starmer, telling BBC Breakfast that Burgon had never supported him. She admitted Mandelson’s sacking was “not what we would have wanted” before Trump’s visit but said the prime minister was doing a good job.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Alex Burghart demanded the release of documents related to Mandelson’s appointment, calling Starmer’s judgement “appalling.” He said the PM ignored warnings about Mandelson’s links to Epstein. Downing Street has said Starmer only learned of the emails on Wednesday and acted immediately.

jeffrey epsteinkeir starmerlabour partypeter mandelson

Related News

Nepal’s new leader pledges to act on Gen Z calls to end corruption
News

Nepal’s new leader pledges to act on Gen Z calls to end corruption

UK secures £1.25bn US investment ahead of Trump’s visit
News

UK secures £1.25bn US investment ahead of Trump’s visit

Nearly 150,000 join anti-migrant protest in London as clashes erupt
News

Nearly 150,000 join anti-migrant protest in London as clashes erupt

Shivani Raja MP leads fight to save Leicester Diwali celebrations
News

Shivani Raja MP leads fight to save Leicester Diwali celebrations

More For You

West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police said they were called just before 08:30 BST on Tuesday, September 9, after the woman reported being attacked by two men near Tame Road. (Representational image: iStock)

Woman raped in racially aggravated attack in Oldbury

A WOMAN in her 20s was raped in Oldbury in what police are treating as a racially aggravated attack.

West Midlands Police said they were called just before 08:30 BST on Tuesday, September 9, after the woman reported being attacked by two men near Tame Road. Officers said the men made a racist remark during the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Robinson

The event, which Robinson has promoted for months, is being billed by him as the 'UK's biggest free speech festival.' (Photo: Getty Images)

London prepares for rival demonstrations, police deploy 1,600 officers

Highlights

  • More than 1,600 officers deployed across London on Saturday
  • Far-right activist Tommy Robinson to lead "Unite the Kingdom" march
  • Anti-racism groups to stage counter-protests in Whitehall
  • Police impose conditions on routes and timings of demonstrations

LONDON police will deploy more than 1,600 officers across the city on Saturday as rival demonstrations take place, including a rally organised by far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and a counter-protest by anti-racism campaigners.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mandelson-Getty

Starmer dismissed Mandelson on Thursday after reading emails published by Bloomberg in which Mandelson defended Jeffrey Epstein following his 2008 conviction. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Minister says Mandelson should never have been appointed

A CABINET minister has said Peter Mandelson should not have been made UK ambassador to the US, as criticism mounted over prime minister Keir Starmer’s judgment in appointing him.

Douglas Alexander, the Scotland secretary, told the BBC that Mandelson’s appointment was seen as “high-risk, high-reward” but that newly revealed emails changed the situation.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK weather alert 80mph winds

Winds could reach 70–80mph in the most exposed coastal areas

iStock

Met Office issues weekend alert as UK braces for 80mph winds

Highlights:

  • Met Office issues yellow warning from 8pm Sunday to 6pm Monday
  • Winds could reach 70–80mph in the most exposed coastal areas
  • Travel disruption and risk of falling debris expected
  • Residents urged to secure outdoor items ahead of stormy conditions

Strong winds expected across southern and western UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of the weekend, with winds of up to 80mph forecast to affect large parts of the UK. The alert will be in place from 8pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

The warning covers much of west and southwest England and Wales, along with the entire southern coast of England. It also extends up the west coast towards Manchester. Gusts of 60mph are likely inland, rising to 70–80mph in exposed coastal areas and hilltops.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift

Prince Harry visits the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, in London, Britain, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Prince Harry meets King after 20 months to heal rift

PRINCE HARRY had tea with King Charles on Wednesday (10) at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us