Starmer under pressure from party MPs after Mandelson dismissal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer is facing questions within the Labour party after the sacking of US ambassador Peter Mandelson.
Mandelson was removed last week after Bloomberg published emails showing messages of support he sent following Jeffrey Epstein’s conviction for sex offences. The dismissal comes just ahead of US president Donald Trump’s state visit.
Labour MPs have expressed frustration with the prime minister’s leadership. Labour backbencher Richard Burgon told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Starmer would be “gone” if May’s elections in Scotland, Wales and England go badly. “If May’s elections go as people predict and the opinion polls predict, then I think Starmer will be gone at that time,” he said.
Helen Hayes told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour that if the dismissal affected Labour’s performance in the May 2026 local elections, questions about Starmer’s leadership would follow. She said she felt “devastated” about Mandelson but argued he should not have been appointed.
Baroness Smith defended Starmer, telling BBC Breakfast that Burgon had never supported him. She admitted Mandelson’s sacking was “not what we would have wanted” before Trump’s visit but said the prime minister was doing a good job.
Meanwhile, Conservative MP Alex Burghart demanded the release of documents related to Mandelson’s appointment, calling Starmer’s judgement “appalling.” He said the PM ignored warnings about Mandelson’s links to Epstein. Downing Street has said Starmer only learned of the emails on Wednesday and acted immediately.