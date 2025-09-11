Peter Mandelson removed as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

PETER MANDELSON, the UK's ambassador to the United States, has been sacked over revelations about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the government said.

"The Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that new messages showed "the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein".

Mandelson, 71, a veteran Labour politician and key figure in the party under former leader Tony Blair, had come under scrutiny after letters and emails to Epstein were published.

A birthday book included a letter purportedly from Mandelson describing Epstein as "my best pal". Further emails showed Mandelson advised Epstein to fight for early release when he faced charges over soliciting a minor.

"In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," the foreign ministry said. "The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment."

The ministry added that Mandelson's suggestion that Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged was "new information."

On Wednesday, Mandelson said he deeply regretted ever meeting Epstein and that he had carried on that association "for far longer than I should have done". Starmer later gave him his backing in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)