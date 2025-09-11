Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Peter Mandelson removed as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

"The Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," a foreign ministry statement said.

Peter Mandelson

Mandelson, 71, a veteran Labour politician and key figure in the party under former leader Tony Blair, had come under scrutiny after letters and emails to Epstein were published. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 11, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PETER MANDELSON, the UK's ambassador to the United States, has been sacked over revelations about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the government said.

"The Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that new messages showed "the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein".

Mandelson, 71, a veteran Labour politician and key figure in the party under former leader Tony Blair, had come under scrutiny after letters and emails to Epstein were published.

A birthday book included a letter purportedly from Mandelson describing Epstein as "my best pal". Further emails showed Mandelson advised Epstein to fight for early release when he faced charges over soliciting a minor.

"In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," the foreign ministry said. "The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment."

The ministry added that Mandelson's suggestion that Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged was "new information."

On Wednesday, Mandelson said he deeply regretted ever meeting Epstein and that he had carried on that association "for far longer than I should have done". Starmer later gave him his backing in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)

jeffrey epsteinlabour partypeter mandelsonus ambassador

Related News

Shabana Mahmood
News

Calls grow for Shabana Mahmood to toughen settlement rules

Kamala Harris calls Biden’s 2024 run ‘recklessness’ in new memoir
News

Kamala Harris calls Biden’s 2024 run ‘recklessness’ in new memoir

Mark Rowley
News

Police watchdog calls for end to recording non-crime hate incidents

British Sikh MPs
News

British Sikh MPs asked to preserve Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s legacy

More For You

University of Kent

The Office for Students welcomed the move, saying more universities may look at mergers as many face financial difficulties. (Photo credit: University of Kent)

University of Kent

Kent and Greenwich to merge into UK’s first regional university group

THE UNIVERSITIES of Kent and Greenwich will merge in 2026 to form the UK’s first regional “super-university”.

The new institution, to be called the London and South East University Group, will have one vice-chancellor and around 50,000 students, the BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
BHAUK anniversary London

The event also included a financial report, a documentary on the organisation’s history, and an exhibition on Hindu genocide in the subcontinent.

Getty images

Bangladesh Hindu Association UK marks 25 years with London event

THE BANGLADESH Hindu Association UK marked its 25th founding anniversary with a silver jubilee programme on Saturday, August 30, at the Ravidassia Community Centre in Manor Park, East London.

Members from Birmingham, Bradford, Loughborough, Portsmouth, Hull, Sheffield, Leeds and Coventry attended the event.

Keep ReadingShow less
English Channel

A group of migrants board an inflatable dinghy before leaving the coast of northern France in an attempt to cross the Channel to reach UK on August 25, 2025.

Reuters

Three dead, including two children, in Channel crossing attempt

THREE people, including two children, died while attempting to cross the English Channel overnight off the coast of Calais, French authorities said.

French media reported that the children were on a boat carrying 38 people. The Prefect of Pas-de-Calais, Laurent Touvet, said another three people were missing from a separate boat trying to cross at Neufchâtel-Hardelot, BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer set for first India visit in October with focus on technology

Britain's prime minister Keir Starmer (R) and India's prime minister Narendra Modi (L) speak as they walk in the gardens of Chequers, in Aylesbury, England, on July 24, 2025. (Photo by KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Starmer set for first India visit in October with focus on technology

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer is expected to make his first visit to India in early October, with technology and trade ties at the centre of his programme. He is scheduled to join Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai, officials indicated on Tuesday (9).

The event, which runs from October 7 to 9 at the Jio World Centre, is organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council. It is promoted as the world’s largest conference in the sector and is supported by several Indian ministries and regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bridget Phillipson

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson leaves following a cabinet meeting at Downing Street on September 9, 2025.

Getty Images

Bridget Phillipson joins race for Labour deputy leader

EDUCATION SECRETARY Bridget Phillipson has announced her candidacy for Labour’s deputy leader, becoming the most senior figure to enter the contest so far.

Clapham and Brixton Hill MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy is the only other declared candidate in the race to replace Angela Rayner.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us