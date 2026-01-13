Skip to content
Peter Mandelson issues apology over links to Jeffrey Epstein

Mandelson issued the apology after facing criticism for not doing so during his first broadcast interview since he was dismissed as Britain's top diplomat in Washington last September.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, Mandelson described his actions as “misplaced loyalty” and “a most terrible mistake on my part”.

Jan 13, 2026
Vivek Mishra
FORMER British ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson has apologised to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein over his friendship with the late US sex offender.

Mandelson issued the apology after facing criticism for not doing so during his first broadcast interview since he was dismissed as Britain’s top diplomat in Washington last September. That interview aired on Sunday.

“I was wrong to believe him following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards,” Mandelson said in a statement released to the BBC’s Newsnight programme late on Monday.

“I apologise unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered.”

Prime minister Keir Starmer removed Mandelson from his post four months ago after emails emerged showing he had stayed in contact with Epstein after the American was convicted of child sex offences in 2008.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, Mandelson described his actions as “misplaced loyalty” and “a most terrible mistake on my part”.

He also said Epstein kept him separate from the “sexual side” of his life because he was gay.

Known as the “Prince of Darkness” during his time as a media adviser, Mandelson resigned twice from Tony Blair’s Labour government in the late 1990s and early 2000s following allegations of misconduct.

Scotland and northern England

More affordable homes and quicker sales are pushing Scotland and northern England ahead in the UK housing outlook

Canva

Scotland and northern England set to lead UK house price growth in 2026

  • Scotland dominates expected house price growth rankings for 2026
  • UK house prices forecast to rise 1.5 per cent overall
  • Southern England and London likely to see flat or modest growth

Housing markets across Scotland and northern England are expected to record the strongest house price growth in 2026, according to fresh analysis from Zoopla. The property website forecasts that UK house prices will rise by 1.5 per cent overall next year, but says the picture varies sharply depending on where you look.

Northern markets are standing out largely because homes are cheaper, selling faster and facing less pressure from price cuts. Zoopla’s rankings place nine Scottish locations in the top 10 growth prospects for 2026. Motherwell leads the table, followed by Glasgow, Paisley, Falkirk and Kirkcaldy. Wigan, in northwest England, is the only English market to break into the top 10.

