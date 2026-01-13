Peter Mandelson issues apology over links to Jeffrey Epstein

FORMER British ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson has apologised to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein over his friendship with the late US sex offender.

Mandelson issued the apology after facing criticism for not doing so during his first broadcast interview since he was dismissed as Britain’s top diplomat in Washington last September. That interview aired on Sunday.

“I was wrong to believe him following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards,” Mandelson said in a statement released to the BBC’s Newsnight programme late on Monday.

“I apologise unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered.”

Prime minister Keir Starmer removed Mandelson from his post four months ago after emails emerged showing he had stayed in contact with Epstein after the American was convicted of child sex offences in 2008.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, Mandelson described his actions as “misplaced loyalty” and “a most terrible mistake on my part”.

He also said Epstein kept him separate from the “sexual side” of his life because he was gay.

Known as the “Prince of Darkness” during his time as a media adviser, Mandelson resigned twice from Tony Blair’s Labour government in the late 1990s and early 2000s following allegations of misconduct.