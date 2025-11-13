Newly released Epstein email links Andrew to photo with Virginia Giuffre

JEFFREY EPSTEIN appeared to confirm that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed with Virginia Giuffre, according to a newly released email, BBC reported.

In the message, Epstein wrote: “Yes she [Giuffre] was on my plane and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew.”

The email, dated July 2011, was published on Wednesday along with more than 20,000 pages of correspondence from Epstein’s estate.

His account contrasts with Andrew’s repeated claim that he never met Ms Giuffre and his suggestion that the image showing him with his arm around her may have been doctored.

Ms Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, has alleged that Andrew had sex with her three times when she was a teenager.

Andrew, who denied the allegations, reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022 without any admission of liability or apology, BBC reported.

The email to publicist Peggy Siegal was sent soon after Ms Giuffre was identified by the Mail on Sunday, which also carried the photo of her with Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence.

Documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee also show Andrew and Epstein were still in contact four months after Andrew said their relationship had ended, BBC reported.