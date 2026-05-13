Starmer fights to survive as King’s Speech outlines government plans

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer sought to contain divisions within the Labour Party on Wednesday as King Charles prepared to deliver the government’s legislative agenda during the State Opening of Parliament.

Starmer, facing growing pressure after Labour’s losses in local and regional elections, said his government would continue with plans to reform Britain and warned against a return to “chaos and instability”.

The prime minister has so far resisted calls to quit from around 90 Labour lawmakers, while several junior ministers have resigned. More than 100 Labour MPs, however, signed a statement backing him, and senior ministers also rallied around the prime minister after he said no formal leadership challenge had been launched.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy urged lawmakers to “step back and take a breath”, while a spokesperson for home secretary Shabana Mahmood denied reports she was resigning.

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“Britain stands at a pivotal moment,” Starmer said ahead of the King’s Speech.

“To press ahead with a plan to build a stronger, fairer country or turn back to the chaos and instability of the past.”

He said people expected the government to focus on reducing the cost of living, cutting hospital waiting lists and keeping the country safe in an “increasingly dangerous world”.

The King’s Speech, written by the government and delivered by the monarch, will set out Labour’s proposed laws and priorities for the next 12 months.

Downing Street said the programme would include more than 35 bills and draft bills focused on the economy, energy and national security, along with measures to “reform the state to support a more active government that is on the side of British people”.

The proposals include plans to fully nationalise British Steel and deepen Britain’s relationship with the European Union.

King Charles will deliver the speech from the throne in the House of Lords while wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State during one of the main ceremonial events in the parliamentary calendar.

The proceedings begin with royal bodyguards carrying out a ritual search of the Palace of Westminster cellars, a tradition linked to the failed 1605 Gunpowder Plot.

The monarch will then travel by carriage from Buckingham Palace to parliament, escorted by mounted cavalry. Under parliamentary tradition, an MP is ceremonially held “hostage” in the palace to ensure the monarch’s safe return.

Another tradition sees Black Rod, a parliamentary official, having the door of the House of Commons slammed shut before summoning MPs to the House of Lords, symbolising the independence of parliament from the monarchy.

At around 11:30 am, MPs and peers will gather in the upper chamber to hear the king outline the government’s legislative programme.

Starmer’s political future, however, remains uncertain. While a number of Labour MPs have called for him to step down, no rival has yet secured enough support to trigger a leadership contest.

Health secretary Wes Streeting, seen by some as a possible leadership contender, met Starmer in Downing Street on Wednesday morning. British media described the meeting as a potential showdown, but Streeting left after less than 20 minutes.

Europe minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said no challenger appeared to have enough backing to force a contest.

“We now have to move on,” he told BBC Radio.

Potential challengers discussed within Labour include former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, although Burnham cannot currently stand because he is not an MP.

Under Labour Party rules, any challenger would need the support of 81 Labour MPs, or 20 per cent of the parliamentary party, to trigger a leadership contest. Starmer has said he will fight any challenge.

After spending much of Tuesday in meetings with allies and lawmakers, Starmer was expected to walk alongside political rivals and senior MPs during the State Opening ceremony before later addressing parliament in a debate on the King’s Speech.

A group of unions linked to Labour also called for Starmer to step down just hours before the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)