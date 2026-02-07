Pressure builds on Starmer as Mandelson files set for release

Calls grow for Starmer to sack his chief of staff

Fresh Epstein-linked documents have intensified scrutiny

Ministers expected to hand over communications within days

Keir Starmer is facing renewed pressure from within his own party as Downing Street prepares for the publication of files linked to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador.

Labour MP Simon Opher has publicly called for the prime minister to remove his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, who played a key role in Mandelson’s appointment. Concerns centre on Mandelson’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein and whether those links were properly examined before he was given the role.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, Opher said Starmer had been “badly advised” and “really let down” over the decision, as quoted in a news report. Asked directly whether McSweeney should go, Opher replied that if it were his own chief of staff, “he would be looking for another job”.

Downing Street said on Thursday that McSweeney retains the prime minister’s confidence.

Harriet Harman, the former Labour deputy leader, also criticised Starmer’s handling of the situation. On Sky’s Electoral Dysfunction podcast, she said he had looked “weak, naive and gullible” after apologising for trusting Mandelson’s assurances, as quoted in a news report. She argued that he should not have considered Mandelson for the post in the first place.

What the files might reveal

The row has intensified following fresh details emerging from US court documents about Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein. Among the revelations are claims that Epstein gave Mandelson $75,000 (£55,000), something Mandelson has said he does not recall. Documents also suggest Mandelson may have shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving in Gordon Brown’s government.

Starmer issued a lengthy apology on Thursday to Epstein’s victims, acknowledging he had believed Mandelson’s “lies”. However, he stopped short of apologising for appointing him, despite longstanding knowledge that Mandelson maintained contact with Epstein after the latter’s conviction for child sex trafficking.

Immigration minister Mike Tapp said on Friday that Starmer should remain in office. He told Sky News he believed the government would “turn that corner faster” if it stuck with the prime minister, while also acknowledging public anger over Mandelson’s appointment, as quoted in a news report.

Ministers are now preparing to hand over electronic communications with Mandelson after Starmer agreed to release documents related to the appointment process. No 10 said it had begun discussions with Parliament’s intelligence and security committee about disclosure, though the committee has reportedly denied that talks have started.

Downing Street appears to believe the documents will show Mandelson misled officials during the vetting process, potentially easing pressure on Starmer. Some Labour MPs, however, are said to be waiting to see what the files contain before deciding whether to push further for his resignation.

For now, the focus shifts to what those papers reveal — and whether they calm the storm or deepen it.