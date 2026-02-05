Starmer under pressure as he says appointing Mandelson was a mistake

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Wednesday said he regretted appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States, after new allegations about Mandelson’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer said the government would release documents linked to Mandelson’s appointment and submit all related material to parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee.

“He's betrayed our country, he's lied repeatedly, he's responsible for a litany of deceit, but this moment demands not just anger, but action,” Starmer told parliament.

Starmer accused Mandelson, 72, of failing “time and time again” to disclose the full extent of his relationship with Epstein during vetting for the Washington role last year.

The prime minister’s judgement has come under scrutiny following allegations that Mandelson passed confidential and potentially market-sensitive information to Epstein nearly two decades ago.

“He lied repeatedly to my team when asked about his relationship with Epstein before and during his tenure as ambassador,” Starmer told MPs during a parliamentary grilling.

“I regret appointing him. If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near government.”

UK police have said they are investigating the claims, which emerged from email exchanges between Mandelson and Epstein that showed their relationship, financial dealings and private photos.

At the time, Epstein was serving an 18-month jail term in 2008-2009 for soliciting a minor in Florida, while Mandelson was a UK government minister.

The emails were part of a large collection of files about Epstein published by the US Justice Department.

‘Liberation day’

Epstein was facing charges of alleged sex trafficking when he killed himself in jail in 2019.

Mandelson has been a prominent figure in British politics for decades and has twice resigned from government over alleged misconduct.

Starmer sacked Mandelson as ambassador in September after seven months in the role, following an earlier release of files about Epstein.

On Tuesday, Mandelson resigned from the unelected House of Lords after the latest release of files.

Emails in the latest tranche appeared to show Mandelson celebrating Epstein’s release from prison in July 2009 as “Liberation Day!”

A day later, Mandelson asked Epstein: “How is freedom feeling?” Epstein replied: “She feels fresh, firm, and creamy.”

Mandelson then replied: “Naughty boy.”

The comments drew criticism from MPs, who questioned Starmer’s decision to appoint Mandelson as ambassador in February 2025.

“Did he think at all about Epstein's victims?” asked Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey.

Starmer said he would release the vetting documents so MPs could see how “Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein”.

Criminal probe

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into Mandelson on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

If charges were brought and he were convicted, he could face imprisonment.

The latest batch of US documents showed Mandelson had, in 2009, forwarded an economic briefing to Epstein that was intended for then prime minister Gordon Brown.

The documents also showed Epstein appeared to have transferred a total of $75,000 in three payments to accounts linked to Mandelson between 2003 and 2004.

Mandelson has told the BBC he had no memory of the money transfers and did not know whether the documents were authentic.

The EU is also investigating whether Mandelson breached any of its rules during his time as trade commissioner from 2004-2008.

Mandelson, who is gay, has previously said he was excluded from Epstein’s sexual activities.

