Himesh Patel reveals Christopher Nolan's 'run-and-gun' shooting style despite IMAX cameras

Highlights

Himesh Patel says The Odyssey was filmed in harsh real-world conditions

Christopher Nolan relied on practical effects, natural light and IMAX cameras

The director joined actors in difficult filming conditions instead of watching from afar

Himesh Patel has opened up about the making of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, revealing the physically demanding shoot, the director's commitment to practical filmmaking and the unusual rules that shaped one of the year's biggest productions.

The actor, who plays Eurylochus alongside Matt Damon's Odysseus, said the finished film was even more spectacular than he imagined while filming, describing many sequences as "more magnificent, more terrifying and more visceral" once he finally saw them on screen.

Natural light, IMAX cameras and demanding schedules

Patel said Nolan's filmmaking style meant the cast often began work before dawn, with 4am hotel pickups to be ready for filming by 7am.

According to the actor, Nolan prefers to capture scenes using natural light and practical effects rather than relying heavily on computer-generated imagery. Despite filming every frame on IMAX, Patel said the director works quickly, adapting to changing weather and available light instead of waiting for ideal conditions.

He described Nolan's approach as energetic and instinctive, saying the director is constantly looking for moments that can only be captured on location.

No phones, no chairs and everyone treated equally

Patel confirmed that Nolan's well-known rules about banning phones and chairs on set are true.

He explained that no one, including Nolan, has a chair, and everyone remains close to the set because filming moves rapidly. With entire locations built to allow cameras to move freely in every direction, the cast has to stay ready for the next shot rather than returning to trailers between takes.

Patel said Nolan keeps the entire film mapped out in his head, allowing production to move quickly without relying on visible storyboards or lengthy delays.

Real weather instead of movie magic

The actor said much of The Odyssey was filmed in difficult environments, including freezing conditions in Iceland and long days at sea.

One storm sequence near the Italian island of Favignana was filmed after dark clouds rolled in unexpectedly. Rather than ending the day's shoot, Nolan returned the cast to the water to capture the changing weather, using practical effects such as hoses and wind machines to enhance the scene.

Patel said Nolan wants actors to experience the environment for real because it produces more convincing performances on screen.

Practical effects over CGI

Patel also highlighted Nolan's commitment to practical filmmaking during several of the film's biggest sequences.

He said the Cyclops sequence relied on actor Bill Irwin's performance alongside filmmaking techniques rather than extensive digital effects, while revealing that the Circe transformation scene contains no CGI despite its striking appearance.

Although Patel did not appear inside the Trojan Horse due to a last-minute logistical decision, he revealed Nolan climbed inside the confined structure himself to film the sequence alongside the actors.

Reflecting on the experience, Patel said Nolan never asks anyone to do something he is unwilling to do himself, adding that the director's hands-on approach is what gives The Odyssey its raw, immersive and authentic feel.