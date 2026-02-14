Isha Ambani Piramal’s emerald layers bring contrast to Anamika Khanna’s antique-gold craftsmanship

Highlights

Custom Anamika Khanna ensemble balances dense hand embroidery with a fluid silhouette

Styling by Anaita Shroff Adajania introduces a long satin coat for a modern edge

Cascading emerald strands become the focal point against the muted ivory-gold base

The craftsmanship behind the look

Isha Ambani Piramal selected a bespoke creation by Anamika Khanna in a tone hovering between antique ivory and pale gold. The surface is richly textured with raised floral motifs, lattice panels, pearls and dense thread embroidery layered so closely that the fabric reads almost sculptural. The fitted bodice tapers at the waist before softening towards the hem, allowing the intricate detailing to flow uninterrupted from shoulder to floor.

A coat that reframes tradition

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania introduced a long satin coat worn slightly off the shoulders, its sharp lapels providing a clean break against the ornate base. As it moves, the lining reveals a subtle floral print, offering a restrained hint of colour within the otherwise tonal palette.

Jewellery takes centre stage

Graduated emerald strands fall in multiple layers, creating a striking vertical line over the soft gold ensemble. Hair, styled by Mike Desir, was swept back to keep the focus on the earrings, while makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar opted for a luminous complexion, nude lip, full brows and warm blush that echoed the gentle tones of the outfit.

Vogue’s fashion desk takeaway

According to Divya Balakrishnan of Vogue India, the look demonstrates how restrained tones can amplify statement jewellery. The nude-gold base creates a deliberate contrast for the emeralds, while tone-on-tone embroidery adds depth without overwhelming the composition. Paired with layered separates, the ensemble shows how richness can emerge from styling as much as from embellishment.