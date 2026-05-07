UK returnees from hantavirus-hit cruise ship asked to self-isolate

TWO UK returnees from a cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak have been advised to self-isolate, the UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday.

“The risk to the general public remains very low,” the UKHSA said.

The agency said “neither of these individuals is currently reporting symptoms. They are receiving advice and support from UKHSA and have been advised to self-isolate”.

UKHSA said it was also supporting a “small number” of people identified as close contacts of those on the ship. The contacts are also self-isolating and are not reporting symptoms.

The MV Hondius, where the outbreak took place, was off Cape Verde late Wednesday and heading towards Spain’s Canary Islands.

Spain’s interior ministry said late Wednesday that the evacuation of hantavirus ship passengers from the Canary Islands will begin on May 11.

UKHSA confirmed that one British national was among three people with suspected hantavirus evacuated from the Hondius to receive medical care in the Netherlands.

The agency said it remained in close contact with the medical teams providing their care.

It added that the remaining British nationals on board could be repatriated once the ship reaches its next destination if they do not develop symptoms.

“None of the British citizens onboard are currently reporting symptoms but they are being closely monitored,” the agency said.

The Foreign Office in London was arranging return travel for those on board, while UKHSA said it was “working with government to support them to isolate with regular testing and contact with healthcare professionals”.

Meera Chand, the UKHSA’s deputy director for epidemic and emerging infections, said the agency was “standing up arrangements to support, isolate and monitor British nationals from the ship on their return to the UK”.

“We are contact tracing anyone who may have been in contact with the ship or the hantavirus cases to limit the risk of onward transmission.

“UKHSA will continue to work closely with government partners to offer all necessary support.”

Tags: UKHSA, hantavirus, cruise ship, MV Hondius, Canary Islands