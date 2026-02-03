Skip to content
BTS return with Arirang as Netflix confirms live event and documentary

The announcement comes as anticipation builds around the group’s return following a prolonged hiatus

BTS

The documentary traces the band’s time working on new music in Los Angeles

X/ realsuga200
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 03, 2026
  • Netflix to livestream BTS’ Seoul comeback event on March 21
  • Feature-length documentary BTS: The Return to release on March 27
  • The announcements come ahead of the group’s fifth album and global tour

Netflix and Hybe announce global livestream

With BTS preparing to release their fifth studio album Arirang on March 20, Netflix and Hybe have confirmed plans to stream a live comeback event celebrating the release. Titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, the event will take place in Seoul on March 21 and will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

The announcement comes as anticipation builds around the group’s return following a prolonged hiatus, marking one of the most closely watched comebacks in K-pop in recent years.

Comeback performance at historic Seoul landmark

The live event will be staged at Gwanghwamun, one of Seoul’s most recognisable historical sites. All seven members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — will reunite on stage for the performance.

British director Hamish Hamilton, known for directing Super Bowl Halftime Shows since 2010 as well as major global broadcasts including the Academy Awards, will oversee the production of the live performance.

Documentary charts reunion after hiatus

Netflix will also release a feature-length documentary titled BTS: The Return on March 27. Directed by Bao Nguyen, the film follows the septet as they reunite after a break from group activities.

The documentary traces the band’s time working on new music in Los Angeles, offering insight into their creative process and the transition back to group life after years focused on individual projects and national service commitments.

A long-awaited return for fans

BTS’ comeback follows a three-year pause during which members completed South Korea’s mandatory military enlistment and pursued solo albums and concert tours. The return has been met with widespread anticipation from fans worldwide.

Last month, the group announced a major global tour beginning in April, covering 34 cities including Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Los Angeles, Paris and London. The tour spans more than 80 shows, with several dates selling out within minutes of tickets becoming available.

