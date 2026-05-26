BTS turn fan power into another Artist of the Year triumph at American Music Awards

Highlights

BTS secured Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards for the second year running

The group also won Song of the Summer for SWIM from album Arirang

RM and fellow members credited fans worldwide for the latest victory

BTS and their fans deliver another winning formula

BTS once again showed the scale of their global reach after taking home Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards (AMAs), with the fan-powered victory reinforcing the unmatched influence of the BTS ARMY.

The South Korean supergroup claimed the ceremony’s highest honour for a second straight year, defeating a heavyweight field including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga.

The win adds another milestone to a year already defined by the band's comeback and record-breaking momentum following their return in March.

BTS also collected Song of the Summer for SWIM, the lead track from their latest album Arirang. Their label partners Katseye were named New Artist of the Year.

Elsewhere on the night, GOLDEN from animated hit K-Pop Demon Hunters won Song of the Year, while Sabrina Carpenter secured Album of the Year for Man's Best Friend.

The fanbase behind the phenomenon

The AMAs are shaped heavily by audience support. While nominations are determined through commercial performance, winners are decided entirely by public voting, turning the ceremony into a test of fan mobilisation.

Few fan communities operate on the scale of BTS ARMY.

The global network of supporters has long been credited with amplifying the group's reach through streaming campaigns, online activity and concert support. Millions closely follow Jung Kook, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jin and j-hope, helping maintain BTS's dominance well beyond traditional charts.

Accepting the award, RM pointed directly to that support.

"Armys, we did it once again!" he said, thanking fans around the world for backing the group.

The comeback era keeps gathering pace

BTS returned earlier this year after a lengthy hiatus linked to members completing mandatory military service. Their fifth studio album Arirang signalled the start of a new chapter and has helped fuel another wave of success.

J-Hope thanked listeners for embracing the record during the ceremony, while Jimin expressed appreciation to fans who have followed the group on their current world tour.

The tour, reportedly valued at around $1 billion, is now travelling across the United States before heading back to Busan in June as BTS marks the 13th anniversary of its debut.

For a group that built its rise on fan loyalty, this latest AMA victory felt less like a surprise and more like another reminder of the power behind the BTS phenomenon.