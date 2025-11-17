RP Patel calls for unity at Vishwa Umiya Foundation’s UK gathering

The UK Chapter of the Vishwa Umiya Foundation (VUF) hosted a vibrant community gathering in London on Sunday (16) during the official visit of its founder and president, RP Patel, a globally respected community leader and visionary.

Addressing the audience, Patel said that the Foundation should not be seen as “an institution, but a platform- a global space to uphold Sanatana Dharma and unify our communities.” Using a simple metaphor, he added, “If I see the number 6 and you see 9, both are correct. A common platform helps us understand each other’s perspectives.”

Prominent community dignitaries, including Shashibhai Vekaria, Veljibhai Vekaria, DN Gol, Dinesh (Danny) Patel, Dipak M Patel, Deepaliben, Sureshbhai and Nareshbhai Salalia, also shared their remarks.

A vision rooted in unity and collective strength

Patel reflected on the diverse waves of the UK’s Indian diaspora and emphasised the need for stronger unity.

He recounted his own decision to leave a 22-year banking career to dedicate himself to service: “Real growth never happens inside the comfort zone.”

Speaking on the ambitious Vishv Umiyadham project in Ahmedabad — a 240,000 sq. metre spiritual, cultural and educational complex featuring a 504-foot temple of Jagat Janani Maa Umiya — he said the temple represents a “spiritual economy,” not just a place of worship. “Maa Umiya is Shakti — the universal energy. Our temple unifies these energies and awakens collective consciousness.”

He highlighted the Foundation’s work in education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, youth development, employment generation and cultural preservation across global chapters.

A call for one umbrella platform in the UK

Patel urged UK leaders to shift from fragmented efforts to collective leadership. Drawing inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said, “If Sardar united 562 kingdoms, surely we can unite at least five groups of our samaj.”

The Foundation aims to bring together leaders of 25 UK-based organisations to address shared concerns — from maintaining temples and community centres to guiding the next generation.

Over the past three years, VUF has built a strong base of 800–900 active members in the UK. Shri Patel praised their efforts and encouraged the community to think beyond individual interests: “Even one strong thought can change society.”

A growing global movement

Patel reaffirmed that VUF’s mission extends far beyond temple construction. “This is your platform- created for Dharma, society and the nation,” he said. “Let us work together, rise together, and build a future our next generation will be proud of.”

The gathering concluded with renewed commitment from attendees to support the Foundation’s expanding global vision.