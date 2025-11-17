Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

RP Patel calls for unity at Vishwa Umiya Foundation’s UK gathering

RP Patel calls for unity at Vishwa Umiya Foundation’s UK gathering
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaNov 17, 2025

The UK Chapter of the Vishwa Umiya Foundation (VUF) hosted a vibrant community gathering in London on Sunday (16) during the official visit of its founder and president, RP Patel, a globally respected community leader and visionary.

Addressing the audience, Patel said that the Foundation should not be seen as “an institution, but a platform- a global space to uphold Sanatana Dharma and unify our communities.” Using a simple metaphor, he added, “If I see the number 6 and you see 9, both are correct. A common platform helps us understand each other’s perspectives.”

Prominent community dignitaries, including Shashibhai Vekaria, Veljibhai Vekaria, DN Gol, Dinesh (Danny) Patel, Dipak M Patel, Deepaliben, Sureshbhai and Nareshbhai Salalia, also shared their remarks.

A vision rooted in unity and collective strength

Patel reflected on the diverse waves of the UK’s Indian diaspora and emphasised the need for stronger unity.

He recounted his own decision to leave a 22-year banking career to dedicate himself to service: “Real growth never happens inside the comfort zone.”

Speaking on the ambitious Vishv Umiyadham project in Ahmedabad — a 240,000 sq. metre spiritual, cultural and educational complex featuring a 504-foot temple of Jagat Janani Maa Umiya — he said the temple represents a “spiritual economy,” not just a place of worship. “Maa Umiya is Shakti — the universal energy. Our temple unifies these energies and awakens collective consciousness.”

He highlighted the Foundation’s work in education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, youth development, employment generation and cultural preservation across global chapters.

A call for one umbrella platform in the UK

Patel urged UK leaders to shift from fragmented efforts to collective leadership. Drawing inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said, “If Sardar united 562 kingdoms, surely we can unite at least five groups of our samaj.”

The Foundation aims to bring together leaders of 25 UK-based organisations to address shared concerns — from maintaining temples and community centres to guiding the next generation.

Over the past three years, VUF has built a strong base of 800–900 active members in the UK. Shri Patel praised their efforts and encouraged the community to think beyond individual interests: “Even one strong thought can change society.”

A growing global movement

Patel reaffirmed that VUF’s mission extends far beyond temple construction. “This is your platform- created for Dharma, society and the nation,” he said. “Let us work together, rise together, and build a future our next generation will be proud of.”

The gathering concluded with renewed commitment from attendees to support the Foundation’s expanding global vision.

british hindus

Related News

NHS minority staff
News

NHS launches programme to tackle bullying of ethnic minority staff

King honours Asian charities and Manchester firm in birthday awards
News

King honours Asian charities and Manchester firm in birthday awards

Thousands of doctors begin five-day strike across England
News

Thousands of doctors begin five-day strike across England

More For You

asylum seekers

The Labour government described the plans as the “most sweeping reforms to tackle illegal migration in modern times”.

Getty Images

Home Office outlines major overhaul of asylum system

THE HOME OFFICE on Monday set out major changes to the asylum system, including sharp reductions in protections for refugees and their children, as it seeks to curb irregular migration and growing far-right anger.

Under the proposals, the government will also warn of visa bans for countries that refuse to take back irregular immigrants.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us